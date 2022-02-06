Bengals Legend Praises ‘Nasty’ Eagles O-Line Prior to ‘Big Game Workout’

Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz might not be pushing around 300-pound pass rushers anymore, but the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed him down. The retired 63-year-old still works out almost every day and plans to lead a pre-Super Bowl workout on February 12.

Munoz – arguably the greatest left tackle in NFL history – has partnered with popular dietary supplement Hydroxycut to lead a “Big Game Workout” at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll be joined by two-time Pro Bowler Mark Schlereth and other celebrity friends as they motivate people to stay healthy, all while wearing 1990s-inspired workout gear. Munoz dished on the event and more in an exclusive interview with Heavy.

“I’m an old guy now so I told them don’t put me through a crazy workout or you might lose me,” Munoz told Heavy. “We’ll work out, we’ll mingle with the fans, we’re just trying to get people to stay healthy. It’s about getting back into shape and one of the things we talked about and especially coming off the pandemic was just motivating people to get back into it.”

And watch out for the “Big Game Sweepstakes.” One lucky fan could win $100,000 if any offensive or defensive lineman scores a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI (click here to register). Other prizes include a 12-month gym membership or free groceries for the year.

“I’m rooting for the big guy to score and for them to get this money,” said Munoz who made seven catches for 18 yards and four touchdowns during his 13-year career. “Occasionally you can throw the ball to the tackle, and he can catch it.”

Giving Props to Eagles: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson

Munoz has been away from the NFL for 28 years. He stopped playing after the 1992 season, then spent seven years in the broadcast booth as a football analyst. But the Cincinnati Bengals legend keeps a close eye on the league, especially in the trecnhes. And he knows the Philadelphia Eagles possess one of the best offensive lines in football.

“I used to work with John Madden to select those All-Madden teams,” Munoz said, “and the Eagles’ offensive line was always on top, even back then when we were deciding.”

Fast forward to 2022 and two names jump off the tape: Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. They might be the best center and right tackle tandem in the NFL. Munoz said he enjoys watching both of those guys play while praising Johnson’s “nasty streak” and Kelce’s “phenomenal” athleticism. He would relish going to war with them.

“I think he’s one of the best playing right now and I love watching him play,” Munoz said of Johnson. “And Kelce, I know he’s an Ohio guy. His level of play is phenomenal, it’s cool to hear that he is a guy that city [Philadelphia] loves.”

‘Fanatical’ Fans Rule the Roost

Philly fans get a bad reputation nationally, one overblown by snowballs and Santa Claus. Munoz only had the privilege of making one trip to the City of Brotherly Love during his storied career. He recalled playing at Veterans Stadium during the Bengals’ 1988 Super Bowl run and walking away with a 28-24 victory.

“Don’t know what to say other than great fans,” Munoz said. “We only played there I think once and it was a fun time because the defense was crazy good – Buddy Ryan was the head coach, they had Reggie [White], Clyde [Simmons], Jerome [Brown], they had [Mike] Pitts, they had [Seth] Joyner, and it was like a heavyweight fight.”

Jerome Brown registered the lone sack for the Eagles’ defense that day as Boomer Esiason threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns. And Munoz had nothing but kind words for the Eagles fans who likely heckled him.

“Fans, their fanatics, you know. That’s what you love to have,” Munoz said. “They love their sports and that one game they were pretty fanatical, and you could tell they love their sports team.”