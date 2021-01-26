Top Colts Free Agents/Playmakers Likely to Draw Eagles Interest

The jokes about renaming the Philadelphia Eagles to “Indy East” have been running rampant on social media. New head coach Nick Sirianni has already plucked two assistants from the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff while being linked to several others.

Jonathan Gannon will serve as defensive coordinator, per multiple reports, and Kevin Patullo was hired as the passing-game coordinator on offense. They had also been connected to Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady (prior to his promotion) and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. The Eagles also “agreed to terms” with Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator, thanks to his work with Sirianni in San Diego.

Bottom line, the coaching staff is finally coming into focus in Philly and it has a decidedly blue-and-white hue to it. But what about some impending free agents from Indy? There are quite a few names who make a ton of sense for the Eagles to target in March. Let’s take a look.

On today's episode, @gmbremer joins to go over the Rivers and Castonzo retirements + #Colts free agency preview: – How Indy will address massive needs at QB + LT

– Which free agents will return to Indy in 2021?

– Plus so much more! LISTEN: https://t.co/kWsE9uTdEd pic.twitter.com/nW8WH1ZclY — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 21, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Top 6 Indianapolis Colts Players to Watch

T.Y. Hilton with the spin and stiff arm to lead to a Colts TD 🤯 @TYHilton13 @Colts 📺 #TENvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/Qu8r15o8YK — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 29, 2020

T.Y. Hilton: There is an increasing feeling that the Colts might not want Hilton back after a disappointing 2020 campaign. The 31-year-old wide receiver made 56 catches (third-lowest of career) for 762 yards (second-lowest) and five touchdowns (tied for second-lowest) during his contract year. Indy seems destined to move on from the four-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016. What would Hilton cost? His base salary was $13 million last year and something in the range of $10 million per year could probably get a deal done.

Nyheim Hines: Philly was in the market for a running back all year, including mutual interest in Devonta Freeman, Carlos Hyde, LeSean McCoy. They ended up rolling with in-house options like Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement before adding Jordan Howard to the practice squad. Hines, who amassed 862 yards in 2020, looks like the exact type of dual-threat back the team loves to employ. He has great hands as a dangerous pass-catcher, plus he has incredible burst as a runner in open space. One problem: the Eagles would have to trade for Hines since he’s under contract in Indy through 2021.

When in doubt, Run The Damn Ball. pic.twitter.com/O9k164Isz1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 12, 2021

Xavier Rhodes: It’s no secret the Eagles need another cornerback to pair up with Pro Bowler Darius Slay. One mock draft had them selecting Alabama stud Patrick Surtain with the No. 6 overall pick. They’ll likely use that asset on a receiver instead. So maybe they look to strengthen the secondary in free agency with a one-time All-Pro — and three-time Pro Bowler — with 12 career interceptions. Rhodes was a shutdown cornerback during his time in Minnesota and enjoyed a career resurrection in 2020 under Colts secondary coach Jonathan Gannon who happens to be the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator. Bingo.

Trey Burton: Sirianni used a lot of 12 personnel (two tight ends) as offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, meaning he could be in the market for another tight end. Eagles Pro Bowl starter Zach Ertz is likely leaving town after contract negotiations stalled. That leaves Dallas Goedert and a whole lot of “what ifs” behind him. They could draft someone in the draft or sign someone like Burton who has experience in Sirianni’s system and a cult-like following in the 215 due to his role in the Philly Special. He’s an unrestricted free agent with a low salary ($910,000).

Trey Burton says the reverse quarterback throwback is called the "Philly special." Asked just how bold of a play call that was, Burton said, "Have you ever seen a play call like that in the Super Bowl? I haven't." https://t.co/45Xz1Fsp3M pic.twitter.com/jPABBAigvh — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 5, 2018

Marlon Mack: The 6-foot, 209-pound running back is actually a better fit than Hines. He ran for 1,091 yards in 2019 before tearing his Achilles tendon just two quarters into his 2020 campaign. Mack will turn 25 years old this March and appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank — unfortunately, there are no extra gas pumps in Indy. The Colts drafted his replacement (Jonathan Taylor) last year and watched the rookie rush for 1,169 yards. The combination of Mack and Eagles starter Miles Sanders could be a lethal one-two punch, reminiscent of Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount in 2017.

Zach Pascal: The 26-year-old was teammates with current Eagles receiver Travis Fulgham at Old Dominion where the two behemoths (both men are 6-foot-2) caused matchup nightmares for the opposition. Pascal caught 44 balls for 629 yards (five touchdowns) in 2020 while breaking out for a 106-yard game in Week 7. He’s an unrestricted free agent who could be had on a cheap contract while providing a possible long-term answer at a position of need.

READ ALSO: