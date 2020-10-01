Zach Ertz Details ‘Process’ on Eagles’ Contract Negotiations

Contract negotiations are reportedly off between the Eagles and Zach Ertz. For now.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end had a “clearing of the air” meeting with GM Howie Roseman and their focus is on winning football games. Somehow Philadelphia is only half-a-game out of first place in the dismal NFC East. Shocking considering the product on the field. Meanwhile, Ertz has put his own contract negotiations in the rear-view mirror after talks broke down back on Sept. 3.

“That’s not even in my thought process,” Ertz told reporters on Thursday. “I’m just trying to win a football game right now. Obviously, we need it, we’re in dire need of winning a football game and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Ertz is still seeking a lucrative extension — in line with top tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle — but it won’t affect his play or mindset. He has a very detailed process for getting through the workweek: Wednesday is for going over the base gameplan, Thursday is dedicated to third down, Friday is reserved for red zone study. No outside noise.

“I’m very detailed form the time we finish the game on Sunday until the time we kick off that following week,” Ertz said. “So, for me, that’s just part of the process I don’t think about all the external stuff that’s going on, don’t even have conversations about it honestly.”

He acknowledged the conversation with Roseman happened but chose to keep “those details personal.” He talks to many people inside the Eagles’ facility every day.

“I’m not going to get into the exact words of the conversation but at the end of the day we’re all on the same page,” Ertz said. “The page of trying to win football games and that’s all our focus is right now. Everything else will take care of itself when the timing is right.”

Carson Wentz Sets the Tone, Even-Keeled Leader

Everyone knows the bond between Ertz and Carson Wentz goes beyond the football field. They share a genuine friendship, one that has sometimes sparked jealousy from teammates. So no one would know better than Ertz how the franchise quarterback is handling the intense pressure and harsh criticism he’s seeing and hearing. Wentz’s unflappable appearance isn’t a facade.

“He holds himself to an extremely high standard, so whatever is going on on the outside, however, ‘hard’ people are on him, he’s going to be the hardest on himself,” Ertz said. “And he goes back and looks at each and every game, and he reflects on how he can be better. He doesn’t let the outside world influence his day-to-day. He’s very grounded obviously.”

If anyone is expecting to see Wentz throwing tantrums on the sideline (see: Tom Brady) or calling teammates out or yelling at officials, it’s just not going to happen. The 27-year-old is even-keeled, cool as a cucumber, for better or worse.

“He’s very even-keeled and from a leader, I think that’s what you have to do,” Ertz said. “You can’t be a roller coaster where one day you’re in a great mood and the next you’re pissed off yelling at everyone else. The leader of the football team has to set the tone and carry themselves the right way and he does that to a very high degree, in my opinion.”

Ertz Not Putting Team on My Back

Ertz is another guy who likes to lead by example rather than temperament. He sticks to his “process” and tries to be the best player he can be, especially with so many receivers out with injuries. He leads the Eagles in receptions (15), targets (24), and ranks second in receiving yards (130). Still, he can do more like getting open on every single play.

“The only goal I have is to get open every single play,” Ertz said. “There have been times I have been pretty good at it this year, and times I could be better for sure. My goal each and every week is to put a win on tape, that’s kind of been my mantra these past couple years. It doesn’t matter if the ball’s going to me or not, I’m just trying to get open.”

But don’t look for Ertz to put the team on his back. That’s not his style and, honestly, kind of a played-out cliche.

“I don’t look at it like I have to put the team on my back or Miles [Sanders] has to put the team on his back or Cars,” Ertz said. “We all just have to go out there and do our best and win some football games.”

