Eagles’ Trade Proposal Adds ‘Twitchy’ Cornerback for Vic Fangio

General manager Howie Roseman has developed a reputation as one of the most aggressive in the NFL, when it comes to draft weekend trades and the Philadelphia Eagles could look to make another bold move during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In recent years, Roseman added All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown in a 2022 trade with the Tennessee Titans, and in 2023, picked up running back D’Andre Swift in a 2023 deal with the Detroit Lions.

As this year’s draft nears, there is rampant speculation that Roseman is looking to move up the board to target one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class, and that’s exactly what plays out in ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft projection.

Reid suggests the Eagles could move up with the Denver Broncos, all the way to pick No. 12, to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Under Reid’s proposed deal, the Eagles send pick No. 22, pick No. 50 (second-round), and pick No. 161 (fifth-round, via Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

“In conversations with sources,” Reid writes for ESPN. “It sounds like the Eagles want to trade up in Round 1 or Round 2 to target either a cornerback or an offensive tackle. And Denver might decide it can move down, add more picks and still get a quarterback.”

Moving up 10 spots, without needing to give up a 2025 first-round selection in the trade, could prove to be a palatable option for Roseman. Especially if the Eagles believe Arnold has the upside to develop into a quality NFL starting cornerback.

What Terrion Arnold Would Bring Eagles’ Secondary

James Bradberry‘s contract essentially locks him into a role on the Eagles’ defense, but, Arnold could be the perfect understudy and backup to have on hand if the veteran falters once again, as Bradberry did down the stretch of a disastrous 2023 season.

“The Eagles are good at forecasting future needs and getting ahead of them,” Reid writes for ESPN. “They haven’t drafted a cornerback in the first round since 2002 (Lito Sheppard), but after a defensive collapse in the second half of last season, that might change.

“Darius Slay and James Bradberry are the projected starters, but they will be 33 and 31 years old at the start of next season, respectively. Arnold is an effortless mover with versatility and ball skills; he had five interceptions last season.”

At six-foot and 196 pounds, Arnold produced 63 total tackles in 2023, while going up against some of the elite wide receivers in this year’s class, in the SEC. Arnold added five interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and forced a fumble during his stellar sophomore campaign.

“Kool-Aid (McKinstry) is more reliable and consistent than Arnold,” an NFC Regional Scout told NFL.com. “But, I think Arnold has more pure cover talent.”

Given the pressure that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio places on perimeter cornerbacks in coverage, Arnold could be a long-term solution to one of the biggest question marks facing Philadelphia entering the 2024 season.

“Arnold is a versatile defender in coverage,” The Bleacher Report Scouting Department writes of Arnold. “Showing the ability to play from press and off coverage. While in press, he shows the patience at the line of scrimmage and uses his hands well to control receivers, combined with the footwork and lateral movement to quickly get in receivers’ hip pocket. “He has fluid hips to flip and run, combined with the ability to sink his hips and drive out of breaks. When in off coverage, he plays with high pad level at times leading to slower transitions.”