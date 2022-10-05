Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Addresses Hoodie Haters: ‘It’s As Simple As That’

Jalen Hurts caused a bit of a stir when he wore a hoodie that seemed to have a pointed message at his haters on it. When asked to explain his wardrobe decision on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback denied any cloaked meaning.

It was a new shirt. He wanted to wear it. That’s the story.

“I liked it, I liked it,” Hurts said. “This summer I bought it so I wore it.”

Wait, there was no hidden meaning aimed at his doubters?

“Send blessings to everybody, it’s as simple as that.” Hurts said.

Everything Hurts does is calculated, so don’t mistake his innocence for coincidence. The savvy field general knew he was appearing on national television – on ESPN’s ManningCast with his good buddies Peyton and Eli — and seized the moment. He looked good doing it, too.

“It was a cool thing to do,” Hurts said about the show. “Happy they were able to have me on. They’ve been talking about it for a minute and obviously, I’ve had a great relationship with them since I met them down in Thibodaux, Louisiana … it was a fun time.”

Hurts Sends Strong Message to Philly Media

Hurts fielded questions about everything from his sweatshirt to Tom Brady to Nick Sirianni’s trust in him during a 10-minute press conference. There wasn’t one query about this week’s opponent, aside from some thoughts on Zach Ertz and Kyler Murray. Hurts felt the need to set the record straight before he walked off the podium.

“I didn’t get no questions about the Cardinals,” Hurts said. “This is a really good team we’re about to play. They have a really good front, disruptive up front. They have speed on the backend so let’s not set the precedent for that. This is a good football team.”

Jalen Hurts chides media at end of presser for not asking any Cardinals questions: "This is a really good team we're about to play. They have a really good front, disruptive up front, they have speed on the backend so let's not set the precedent for that." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 5, 2022

Arizona ranks No. 17 in total defense while giving up 255.8 yards per game through the air and 87.0 yards per game on the ground. But the Cardinals have struggled to generate a steady pass rush, totaling only four sacks in four games.

Kyler Murray ‘Doing His Thing’ in Texas

Kyler Murray went to Allen High School in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, about four hours away from Houston where Hurts grew up. They knew of each other and kept tabs on each other during their formative years. Eventually, they would play for the same college coach, Lincoln Riley, at the University of Oklahoma. There’s always been mutual respect there.

“I always remember him doing his thing in the DFW [Dallas-Forth Worth] at Allen,” Hurts said. “He won every game he played in at high school. That’s very impressive and he was able to do great things at OU [Oklahoma] in his collegiate career, winning the Heisman — off to a great start in his [NFL] career now. Doing great things now so I have a lot of respect for him.”