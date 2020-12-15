Eagles Lose Key Offensive Starter for Season: Report

The hits keep coming for the most banged-up offensive line in football, even on their off day. The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly be without starting right tackle Jack Driscoll for the rest of the year after he suffered a “significant MCL sprain” in Week 14.

Driscoll, a fourth-round pick (145th overall) in 2020, had just been named the new starter on the right side with Lane Johnson lost for the season. That means Philly will be trotting out its 13th different offensive line combination in 14 games. Matt Pryor is the logical choice to replace Driscoll at right tackle.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the rookie out of Auburn “toughed it out” last week but the pain has become too unbearable and his promising 2020 campaign will end with season-ending surgery. Driscoll logged 300 total offensive snaps, including appearances in 11 games and four starts.

#Eagles RT Jack Driscoll will miss the rest of the season with a significant MCL sprain, sources say. The rookie toughed it out to finish the game against the #Saints but further testing showed the full extent of the injury. Tough one for him and the team. He was playing well. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2020

Driscoll was coming off two of his best games of the year, allowing no sacks against New Orleans or Green Bay. He was responsible for two penalties and three sacks on the year while earning an overall grade of 56.4, per Pro Football Focus. He has certainly put his hard hat in the ring for a long-term role on the offensive line.

“My goal is to help this team win games,” Driscoll told reporters. “No matter what the role is, I’ll be content and happy and I will do it 100%. It’s great to play, it’s fun, it’s always great to be out there representing the City of Philadelphia and the great organization of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

No Breaks for Depleted Offensive Line

The Eagles’ offensive line has endured more plot twists than an M. Night Shyamalan movie this year. It started prior to training camp when right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon, then continued after left tackle Andre Dillard tore his biceps.

The Eagles went nine weeks without left guard Isaac Seumalo, plus played a season-long waiting game with Johnson before he finally elected for season-ending surgery on Nov. 27. Triage unit for sure.

Driscoll is the latest victim, although he struggled at times with his own nagging ankle injury. Reserve guard Nate Herbig dealt with a finger injury before being benched, then his replacement — Sua Opeta — was placed on injured reserve due to a bulging disc.

As we get set for a self-inflicted QB controversy on Monday Night Football, at least we can all agree on one thing: 100 straight starts for Jason Kelce is an incredible achievement. What a player. All-time Eagle. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) December 1, 2020

And the never-ending saga surrounding Jason Peters deserves its own chapter. Yes, it’s been a nightmarish year. Even Jason Kelce came up lame in Week 11 but finished the game and remains the only member of the line not to miss a start in 2020.

“At the end of the day, we’ve had a lot of injuries,” Kelce told reporters a few weeks ago. “You still got to go out and execute. That’s a part of being a professional, part of being accountable, is going out there and doing your job regardless of the circumstances and finding a way to get it done.”

Looking at Eagles Revised Depth Chart

The new-look offensive line will feature Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Nate Herbig at right guard, Matt Pryor at right tackle. Brett Toth looks to be the last man standing at backup tackle, with newcomer Ross Pierschbacher possibly getting called up from the practice squad.

The Eagles also have center Luke Juriga, an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan on the active roster — and sixth-round pick Prince Tega-Wanogho is another swing tackle option down on the practice squad.

