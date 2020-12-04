Eagles Name Ex-Auburn Standout New Starter on Offensive Line

Make that 11 different starting combinations this year for the Philadelphia Eagles’ patchwork offensive line. Rookie Jack Driscoll has been named the new starter at right tackle with Lane Johnson out for the year. The fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn started in Weeks 1 and 6.

Driscoll was widely assumed to be the heir apparent at right tackle after a stellar training camp in South Philly. But the 6-foot-5, 306-pounder hurt his ankle on Oct. 18 and the nagging injury has held him back at practice. Now he appears to be fully healed up and he’ll take over for reserve guard-tackle hybrid Matt Pryor.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced the switch on Friday morning during his media availability, then Driscoll confirmed it later in the day. He has already logged 169 offensive snaps on the year.

“Jack Driscoll will get an opportunity,” Pederson said. “We’re going to go that route. Matt Pryor can give us more of the rotational stuff, left and right. He can also play inside.”

Coach Doug says that rookie Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle in Green Bay, making for the 11th starting offensive line combination in 12 games this season. "He's a smart kid, a tough kid, does some really good things. Good athlete. He's feeling good."#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) December 4, 2020

The baby-faced 23-year-old is willing to do whatever is necessary for the team — and line up wherever they tell him.

“My goal is to help this team win games,” Driscoll told reporters. “No matter what the role is, I’ll be content and happy and I will do it 100-percent. It’s great to play, it’s fun, it’s always great to be out there representing the City of Philadelphia and the great organization of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

✅ Eagles rookie Jack Driscoll will start at RT Eagles will have their 11th different starting OL in 12 games Sunday at Packers @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/dmbbzUcC6F — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 4, 2020

Driscoll admitted that he’s extra stoked to be playing next to Jason Peters who slid over from left tackle to right guard. The future Hall of Famer has been giving him tips and suggestions on how to improve.

“It’s awesome,” Driscoll said. “I grew up watching him in big-time matchups and shutting down elite pass rushers.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Carson Wentz Takes Ownership, Stands Up in Meeting

This wasn’t the first time Carson Wentz has taken accountability for his poor play and it might not be the last if this 2020 campaign continues to spiral downward. The Eagles quarterback has preached all year about how he needs to “play better,” including eliminating the mental mistakes (see: 19 total giveaways).

According to teammate Brandon Graham, Wentz stood up in front of the team and addressed the elephant in the room. Wentz admitted he’s been killing the Eagles.

“The first step is admitting where you’re bad at, and that’s what I love that Carson did,” Graham said. “When we talked to the team, he knew he had to own some of the stuff that he’s been doing, and he let us know that he’s working his butt off to make sure that he starts doing a lot of stuff better. And that’s all people want to hear is for you to take ownership of yours and we can move on.”

Pederson chimed in about Wentz’s maturity as a leader. The guys in the locker room needed to hear that kind of accountability.

“He understands that he needs to play better,” Pederson said. “And for him to stand up and take ownership with the team and quite frankly show vulnerability I think is a sign of growth in any player.”

READ ALSO: