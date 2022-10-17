Jalen Hurts Unleashes ‘Toughest’ Message on Eagles Teammates

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is always the coolest cucumber in the room. And he always sets the right temperature as the team’s proverbial thermostat. So when the Eagles were about to cough up a 20-0 lead on Sunday Night Football, he huddled the guys up and hit the reset button.

Hurts calmed everyone down by sharing one of his favorite quotes: “Who is toughest longest?” It worked. The Eagles were able to seize momentum back after the Dallas Cowboys reeled off 17 straight points to make it 20-17. No one flinched. No one panicked. Philadelphia was the toughest longest in a 26-17 victory.

“Circumstances in the game changed. We had momentum change in the game,” Hurts said. “We had a lot of different things going in the game, but we didn’t waiver from what we wanted to accomplish. We trusted in each other. You get in a situation like that, you start off really hot and [then] the ball game is 20-17. [We] don’t flinch. Keep going. I think that was a great display of controlling what we could. Playing together and trusting each other on that drive was a big time drive for this win today.”

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' poise on the game-winning drive: "Big time leadership. This guy is not fazed by things. He has a great demeanor that you see in great quarterbacks that there are so many big games in the NFL." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 17, 2022

Hurts marched the Eagles down the field on a 13-play scoring drive to extend their lead to 26-17. Then, after CJ Gardner-Johnson delivered a critical interception on Dallas’ next possession — sandwiched by a 59-yard field goal sailing wide right — things got chippy. The Cowboys couldn’t stop the Eagles from running out the clock, so they went after All-Pro center Jason Kelce. Not a smart decision.

Jordan Mailata revealed #Eagles new motto, courtesy of (who else?) Jalen Hurts: “Who’s toughest the longest.” #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jELYhts2hT — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 17, 2022

Jordan Mailata told reporters he was “seeing red” but decided to act responsibly (read: not rip anyone’s head off). There was a scuffle in the final 54 seconds, but ultimately cooler heads prevailed following a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Why did Mailata hold back? Because he heard Hurts’ message of being “toughest the longest” ringing in his ears.

“Who’s toughest the longest,” Mailata said. “It’s hard to stay positive mindset when a team’s kicking your a** in the run game. I get it. I get why things were getting chippy. You want to get 3-and-outs and get your offense back in to make plays. I totally get where they’re coming from but at the same time, that’s Kelce. Don’t do that to Kelce. I saw red. Oh, dude, I was ready.”

Nick Sirianni Addresses Jason Kelce Scuffle

The NBC cameras caught Nick Sirianni yelling some NSFW things in the direction of the Cowboys’ sideline in the final minute. His death stare was real as the fiery head coach wore his emotions for Kelce on his sleeve. The same way he did in the preseason when the New York Jets hit Jalen Hurts late and in the head area.

“I was mad about the extracurricular activity,” Sirianni told reporters. “Hey, I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You saw me, you may have seen me in the Jets game this preseason and they hit Jalen [Hurts] late out of bounds and I reacted very similar. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation there. I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit as well.”

Sirianni continued: “And there was a little scuffle right there, and I’m just going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am. I love these guys. This is my family. I have a great family at home, great parents, great wife, great kids, great brothers, but this is my other family.”

Eagles Escape with Minimal Injury Damage

The Eagles entered Week 6 with a clean injury report, save for Janarius Robinson (ankle) and Josh Jobe (shoulder). They endured a few scares on Sunday night, most notably Lane Johnson leaving with a concussion in the second quarter. He was replaced at right tackle by Jack Driscoll who struggled at times.

Dallas is attacking Jack Driscoll now off the edge on defense. And I would imagine them to test K'Von Wallace in the middle. Two things to monitor. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #CowboysFootball — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Landon Dickerson sat for a few series with an undisclosed injury (thought to be his ankle). Sua Opeta filled in at left guard until Dickerson returned. CJ Gardner-Johnson had to come out after injuring his hand in the third quarter before returning to collect the game-sealing interception. K’Von Wallace got the first-team snaps while Gardner-Johnson was sidelined. The Eagles have a bye in Week 7 so that should give everyone plenty of time to rest up and heal up.