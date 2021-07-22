Ex-Alabama Star Remains Eagles Only Unsigned Rookie

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time in getting their top draft picks locked into rookie deals. All of them except one as second-rounder Landon Dickerson remains unsigned with training camp less than a week away.

What’s the hold-up? Dickerson attended spring minicamps where he drew praise from many of his new teammates, including All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. The 6-foot-6, 333-pounder is still getting healthy coming off surgery for a torn left knee in 2020. He has suffered two ACL tears (one in each knee) in five years while undergoing a “tightrope” procedure for an ankle injury.

While no one views these ailments as long-term issues, it is interesting that Dickerson hasn’t yet signed a rookie deal in Philly. Johnson, who can relate to tightrope surgery, painted the picture of an explosive player when he saw him at OTAs. He also revealed that Dickerson wasn’t fully cleared to play.

“He’s not fully cleared,” Johnson said. “But he’s extremely explosive, I mean he’s just a big dude. He’s going to be a great player for us, hopefully, sooner than later but we’ll see how his recovery is, his rehab goes, but he’s looking really good so far.”

The Eagles have five days to get Dickerson signed. Rookies aren’t allowed to participate in training camp practices without a contract. The pay scale for draft picks is slotted so it’s not a matter of Dickerson holding out. The amount of money is going to be the same: a four-year deal worth about $8.6 million.

Eight other rookies have been signed: DeVonta Smith, Kenneth Gainwell, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarran Jackson, Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens, Milton Williams, Zech McPhearson.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles O-Line Coach Describes Dickerson

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland isn’t one to mince words, especially when it comes to evaluating his players. He was asked to describe Dickerson’s best qualities during his media availability at spring OTAs and didn’t hold back. Stoutland said he already possesses two important factors.

“You have to be able to anchor and keep the pocket extremely firm in protection. So those are two really important factors and he can do that,” Stoutland told reporters. “I saw it on film. I saw him do that as a center at Alabama. I saw him play. I think he has the capability, I don’t think, I know he has the capability of doing those two things.”

Landon Dickerson working with O-Line coach Jeff Stoutland pic.twitter.com/BYIitcMEsP — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) May 14, 2021

Those are Dickerson’s strengths, although the former Alabama standout isn’t without his faults.

“I want to see him accelerate on contact,” Stoutland said. “When contact is made, I want to see his feet going. I think that’s something that he and I talked about immediately, as soon as we drafted him.”

Will Rookie Be Ready for Training Camp?

As Johnson noted, Dickerson hasn’t been fully cleared for contact. It’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to go on July 27 but so far everything appears to be on schedule.

“So my recovery is right where I want it to be. We don’t have an exact time frame,” Dickerson said of his injury timeline. “My ultimate goal is to be able to do whatever I can to make the team better no matter what stage I’m at this summer or when we get into the season.”

The 22-year-old has a legitimate shot to compete for the top interior backup job behind Isaac Seumalo. The other top candidate there is last year’s breakout player Nate Herbig.