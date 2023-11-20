Former Eagles LB Coming Out of Retirement to Join Steelers

Former Philadelphia Eagles veteran linebacker Myles Jack is coming out of retirement to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, as first reported by NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Jack’s time in Philadelphia was short-lived.

Philly signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year deal on August 6. The 28-year-old Jack decided two weeks later, on August 20, that he wanted to retire from the game. Subsequently, the Eagles waived Jack from the reserve/retired list on November 16. Now, a few days later, Jack is poised for a reunion in Pittsburgh, where he spent the 2022 season.

Jack has been signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad, with an elevation to the active roster a definite possibility. The veteran LB led the Steelers in tackles last season (104) and he had 100+ tackles in each of the previous two seasons.

Eagles Have Found Unexpected LB Duo in Nicholas Morrow & Zach Cunningham

This is a fantastic play by Zach Cunningham. Single handedly shuts down the screen despite obviously getting held.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/5PSu3BUol7 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 16, 2023

The Eagles added Jack as a depth option at linebacker on the same day they signed another veteran backer, Zach Cunningham, who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Cunningham was limited to just six games with the Titans last year due to an elbow injury. It was unclear what the Eagles would be getting in him early, but as the season has progressed, the veteran LB has become one of the most pleasant surprises for the squad this year.

In nine games (seven starts), Cunningham has amassed 54 total tackles (two for loss), a QB hit, a fumble recovery and three passes defensed. He has taken to Philadelphia’s WILL linebacker spot with ease. In addition to Cunningham, the Eagles have found another unexpected playmaker in Nicholas Morrow.

So far, in eight appearances (five starts), Morrow, who is playing MIKE linebacker has accumulated 31 total tackles (eight for loss), five QB hits, a safety, a forced fumble and 3.0 sacks, which ties his career-high.

Considering he was initially signed to Philly’s practice squad, Morrow’s impact has been impressive. So, while things didn’t pan out with Jack, it all worked out in the end for the Eagles.

Will Eagles Re-Sign Either LB?

Nicholas Morrow is the best LB the #Eagles have had in a decade… AND HE STARTED THE YEAR ON THE PRACTICE SQUAD pic.twitter.com/tkQ9qtiZJe — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 1, 2023

With both Cunningham and Morrow playing well on cheap deals, it’s fair to wonder whether the Eagles will extend either player.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Cunningham said about playing alongside Morrow, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Since I got here, he’s just been helping me learn the defense and getting acclimated to everything. As we’ve played together, we’re starting to gel a lot more on the field as far as communication and being able to play off each other’s strengths. I feel like we’ve gotten much better at that as the season has gone on.”

Cunningham signed a one-year ($1.8 million) contract with Philly, as did Morrow ($1.1 million). Both came to the team as question marks, but both have arguably earned extensions. With Nakobe Dean’s frequent injuries, the durability of Cunningham and Morrow is also valuable.

“You never know what’s going to happen once the season starts,” Morrow told NBC Sports. “You just kind of go through it and figure it out. That’s the NFL. You never know who’s going to play coming down the stretch because of injuries or whatever the case may be.”

If they continue on their current trajectories, Morrow and Cunningham could be in Eagles unis again next season.