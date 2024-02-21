Eagles Sign ‘Explosive’ Ex-49ers Running Back & Former Super Bowl Champ

The Philadelphia Eagles made two roster moves with NFL free agency less than one month away from negotiations beginning. Philly is leaning on the two 2024 Super Bowl teams in the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs with their latest roster moves. The Eagles signed former Niners running back Tyrion Davis-Price and ex-Chiefs offensive tackle Darian Kinnard the team announced on February 20, 2024.

Davis-Price has plenty of upside at a running back position where the Eagles could use some help. San Francisco selected Davis-Price in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft with the No. 93 overall pick. Davis-Price has played sparingly on a 49ers team deep at running back, notching just seven appearances over the last two seasons.

Kinnard was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The offensive tackle spent time on the Chiefs practice squad this past season and played one game in 2022. While Kinnard lacks NFL snaps, the offensive linemen possesses experience on a championship roster.

Eagles RB Tyrion Davis-Price Pre-Draft Profile: ‘Big, Athletic Back Offering an Enticing Blend of Size & Explosiveness’

Davis-Price posted 211 carries for 1,003 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns at LSU in 2021. Heading into the 2022 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Davis-Price’s “explosiveness” describing the playmaker as a “big, athletic back.”

“Big, athletic back offering an enticing blend of size and explosiveness to go with an SEC pedigree,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the newest Eagles running back. “Davis-Price’s early season tape was listless and lacking pro quality, but that changed over the second half of the year. He’s an enigmatic back featuring urgency, indecisiveness, physicality and finesse on any given carry.

“He got much better as the season progressed and clearly finds a rhythm when given volume carries,” Zierlein continued. “Scouts say that staying motivated will be a major factor in future success. Davis-Price’s athletic ability and hammerhead finishes will help him create yardage. He has the size and upside worthy of consideration in the middle rounds.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Faces Decisions at Running Back Heading Into Free Agency

The Eagles running back room could look remarkably different in 2024. D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny will all hit free agency on March 11. It will be worth watching to see if Philadelphia re-signs any of the running backs or chooses to hit the reset button. The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena believes Swift will likely land a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

“Roseman’s draft-day trade with the Detroit Lions was his best acquisition of the 2023 offseason,” Kubena wrote in a February 7 story titled, “Ranking Eagles’ top unrestricted free agents, from D’Andre Swift to Sua Opeta.” “Swift, who never had more than 151 carries or 617 yards in a season during his three years with the Lions, secured his first Pro Bowl selection with the Eagles while also logging his first 1,000-yard season.

“But like Miles Sanders before him, Swift’s age, production and versatility are likely to attract a more lucrative long-term deal than Roseman is willing to give. The Eagles have ranked in the bottom 10 in positional spending at running back in each of the last four seasons.”