Eagles to Land Physical Former 1,200 Yard-Receiver From Patriots: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to make moves in NFL free agency with former New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker as the team’s latest addition. Parker has a legitimate chance to emerge as the team’s third wideout alongside A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. The deal can become official on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 when the new league year begins.

“Eagles and former Patriots WR DeVante Parker reached agreement on a 1-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal, of which Philadelphia has to pay only $1.2 million, with New England paying the rest,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed with a March 12 message on X. “’DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this elite organization win a championship,’ said Parker’s agent Jimmy Gould.”

Parker was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. After spending his first seven seasons with the Dolphins, Parker played with the Patriots for the last two years.

New Philadelphia Eagles Receiver DeVante Parker Posted 72 Catches for 1,202 & 9 Touchdowns in 2019

Parker posted 33 receptions for 394 yards and no touchdowns during 13 starts in 2023. The Patriots offense was not exactly explosive last season, and Parker could have more opportunities playing next to Brown and Smith.

This marks the second significant playmaker the Eagles have added in free agency with the team also agreeing to terms with Saquon Barkley. Parker’s best season came with the Dolphins in 2019 when the wideout posted a career-high 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 appearances. 94 WIP Philadelphia’s Eliot Shorr-Parks views Parker as an upside play while adding the veteran will be fighting for a roster spot.

“Good signing for basically no money. He’s had bad QBs the last few years,” Shorr-Parks said on X on March 12. “But has shown the ability to make plays. Worth a flyer.

“…I’d view this more as a top option on the outside as opposed to locked in as WR3. Eagles really like speed from that WR3 spot. And have needed a better option between AJ and DeVonta. He isn’t a lock to make the roster imo but it is his spot to lose.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Is ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ a Safety in NFL Free Agency, Says Insider

Another move to watch is the Eagles adding a veteran safety. Philadelphia had previously been linked to Xavier McKinney before the defender signed with the Green Bay Packers.

NBC Sports’ John Clark reported that Philadelphia is “aggressively pursuing” a new safety. One potential name to watch is former Denver Broncos veteran Justin Simmons.

“Eagles are aggressively pursuing a safety after Xavier McKinney signed with Packers yesterday,” Clark noted in a March 12 message on X. “CJ Gardner Johnson? Justin Simmons? We will see how this shakes out.”

The Eagles have now agreed to terms with several veterans including Parker, Barkley, pass rusher Bryce Huff, offfensive linemen Matt Hennessy and linebacker Zack Baun.

It will be worth watching to see how Philadelphia utilizes the team’s remaining cap space. There are still remaining holes to fill on a defense that struggled to close the season.