Twitter Reacts to Eagles Possibly Signing Ex-Steelers Stud CB

The Philadelphia Eagles never got the chance to make their pitch to Adoree Jackson. He chose to sign with the New York Giants before making the trek to the City of Brotherly Love.

Everything happens for a reason, right? Now the franchise can turn their attention to some free-agent cornerback options, including a guy who played just 300 miles away at the other end of the state. The Pittsburgh Steelers released former third-round pick Steven Nelson on Tuesday after he literally tweeted his way out of town, posting the following message: “Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage.” He was cut 40 minutes later.

Hard feelings aside, Nelson is a solid cover cornerback who started 31 games over two years for the Steelers. He and Joe Haden locked down the outside in Pittsburgh where Nelson recorded 17 pass breakups, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The 28-year-old has 291 total tackles and seven career interceptions in six NFL seasons while posting the 11th-best cornerback grade (78.1) since 2019, per Pro Football Focus. The Kansas City Chiefs originally drafted him in 2015.

Steven Nelson: 78.1 PFF Grade since 2019 (T-11th) pic.twitter.com/k4fIoWPOue — PFF (@PFF) March 19, 2021

Eagles Twitter Drooling Over Steelers CB

It didn’t take Eagles fans long to research Nelson and start a petition to get him to Philly. One local beat reporter had thrown out the idea of the team trading for him earlier in the week, so picking him up on a cheap deal as a free agent should be a no-brainer. That was the gist of a fan base eager to solve the depth problems at cornerback.

The #Eagles are expected to sign former #Steelers CB Steven Nelson. Nelson was just recently release by Pittsburgh and will look to make an immediate impact in the secondary. — Joshie Buttons (@JoshButtonsNFL) March 24, 2021

The Eagles let Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman test the waters in free agency, leaving them with no true nickel cornerback on the roster. Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox remain atop the depth chart on the outside, with little room behind them. Barring another move, the team will move forward with a bunch of mostly unknowns at the position: Kevon Seymour, Jameson Houston, Craig James, Lavert Hill, Michael Jacquet.

Steelers release CB Steven Nelson.

– Just turned 28

– Top-10 graded cover CB last 3 seasons

– Top-10 in catch % allowed last 3 season

– Reliable, good cover CB

– Has not allowed passer rating >83 last 3 seasons This is a good option.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Lyzrdwl7OH — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) March 23, 2021

Vinny Curry Visiting New York Jets

Former Eagles pass-rusher Vinny Curry visited the New York Jets on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 32-year-old defensive end spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia where he tallied eight sacks in 27 games. Curry was originally drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2012 draft. He has familiarity with Jets GM Joe Douglas who once served as the Eagles’ vice-president of player personnel, aka Howie Roseman’s right-hand man.

#Eagles veteran DE Vinny Curry is currently on a visit with the #Jets, source said. Obviously GM Joe Douglas is quite familiar with him… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Curry was a late addition to the Eagles’ roster in 2020 after debating whether he wanted to return or not. The New Jersey native had initial concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and almost opted out after losing his half-brother to the virus. Curry has been wearing midnight green for eight of his nine NFL seasons, racking up 32.5 sacks and 92 quarterback hits. He ranks 18th on the franchise’s all-time sack list with 30, half a sack ahead of Jerome Brown.

Imagine growing up an Eagles fan, getting teased your whole life about no Super Bowls, watching the team come so close time and time again… Then being on the field in uniform when it finally happens. That’s probably what Vinny Curry felt in this moment. pic.twitter.com/iDRDaGz4JA — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) June 30, 2020

