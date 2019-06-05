Eagles News: Joe Douglas to Accept Jets GM Job This Week [Report]

Eagles Vice-President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas wrapped up his second interview with the New York Jets this past Sunday, but left that meeting without a contract. According to Jason La Canfora, the two sides are discussing financials and the deal could be signed and sealed later this week. Maybe as soon as Friday.

Every expectation remains that Joe Douglas will be the Jets next GM. Hearing the sides discussing financials over budget for $$ to pay his staff as he reshapes the front office. As long as it doesnt fall apart over that then announcement could come this week — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 5, 2019

Douglas was long assumed to be the front-runner for the Jets GM gig, considering his ties to Jets head coach Adam Gase and his own desire to move out from Howie Roseman’s shadow in Philadelphia. Douglas and Gase worked together for one year in Chicago and the two share the same agent (Jimmy Sexton). He endured two grueling interviews in New York last weekend, but sources indicated one hiccup was over whether Douglas would have 100% final say on all personnel decisions, including the 53-man roster.

Jets announce they’ve finished interviewing Eagles exec Joe Douglas. He is Adam Gase’s choice to be next Jets GM. Unless Douglas disappointed in interview, he’s in line to take over. Fair contract: 5-year deal for $2-2.5M/yr Bears exec Champ Kelly scheduled to interview next — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 2, 2019

There is has been much debate in Philadelphia over just how much control Douglas has over the Eagles’ own personnel moves. It is widely believed he runs the scouting department and has his handprints all over the draft. If that’s the case, his level of success is very much an unfinished body of work. Derek Barnett looks like be could be the team’s next great edge rusher, but he has to stay healthy — the same could be said of Sidney Jones as the next great shutdown corner — and Miles Sanders as the next Saquon Barkley, and so on and so on. Again, time will tell on his drafts.

For now, it looks like the man many have dubbed the “Architect of the Super Bowl” may be hitching a quick ride up the New Jersey Turnpike for what he hopes is “greener” pastures. Will it turn out that way? Change is the great unknown.

