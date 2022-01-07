Terrell Owens Makes Pitch to Join Eagles Possible Playoff Opponent

There hasn’t been a season that has gone by since 2013 that Terrell Owens hasn’t teased an NFL comeback. Why would 2021 be any different? Owens made his latest pitch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and talked about replacing Antonio Brown.

Appearing on Getcha Popcorn Ready on Fubo Sports Network, Owens revealed that one unnamed owner reached out to him at the beginning of the year. That person told him to stay in shape and be ready. Recently, the Hall of Famer reached out to Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans to inquire about getting a meeting on the books with him and Tom Brady. If he could convince them, then the next step would be getting offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians on board.

“Do you have Leftwich’s number? I might have to just hit him up,” Owens told co-host Matthew Hatchette. “I’ve reached out to Mike [Evans] to see if I can jump on a call with him or Tom and state my case if you will. At the end of the day, I know that I can do it. When you think about this country and what it’s based off of, we are supposed to be a country of second, third, whatever chances.”

Yes, the Hall of Famer just turned 48 years old in December. But that doesn’t mean he still can’t play at a high level. Owens has posted plenty of workout videos in recent years and looks to be in tip-top physical shape. Remember, any team that signed him would only be throwing him out there for 15-20 snaps per game as the third or fourth option. And a team like the playoff-bound Buccaneers would only need him for three or four games at the max. The idea might not be as crazy as everyone thinks.

“Absolutely,” Owens said about making a comeback. “I’ve been working out throughout the course of this entire season. Like I said, you know first-hand there was an owner that reached out to me at the beginning of the season, told me to keep myself in shape, just in case anything has happened. I have done that.

“Again, if you think about where they are in the season they don’t need me for a 16-game season. Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and be productive based on my knowledge of the game.





Play



T.O. Teaming Up With Tom Brady?! | Terrell Owens Pitches Himself As Antonio Brown Replacement Terrell Owens has been staying in shape and KNOWS that he can still have an impact in the game, he just needs a shot, and playing with the GOAT may be the perfect time for T.O.'s comeback! Season 2 of "Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch" is on fubo Sports Network! Every Tuesday night… 2022-01-04T14:46:05Z

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Bucs Most Likely Playoff Opponent for Eagles

Tampa Bay would be the most likely wild-card round playoff opponent for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to playoff prognosticator Deniz Selman. He puts the odds of an Eagles-Buccaneers matchup at about 80%. That’s good news or bad news depending on what side of the “Tom Brady Can’t Beat the NFC East” spectrum you reside on. Personally, I’d prefer to avoid the GOAT.

Now imagine if Owens inked an in-season deal with Tampa. Wow. That would be something. The hero of Super Bowl XXXIX would get another shot at a championship, only this time his quarterback would be the guy he lost to in 2005. And Owens would have to go through his old team to get there.

Nick Sirianni Preparing for Every Scenario

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about possible playoff scenarios when he met with the media on January 3. He knows their most likely opponent would be Tampa Bay, but the team’s focus remains on beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. Sirianni isn’t looking too far ahead.

“You just don’t look too far ahead, you don’t look too far behind,” Sirianni said. “You think about each day, what you got to get done that day, and that’s been our motto all year. That’s what we’ve done all year. Keeping it one game at a time and we got to go out and be able to put our best foot forward and be ready to try to win this football game against a good football team in Dallas.”

Sirianni’s right. The Eagles could also wind up playing the Los Angeles Rams. The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys remain longer shots for them to see in the wild-card round.