Should Eagles Consider Inviting Terrell Owens to Training Camp?

Everyone has seen the video by now. The one where 46-year-old Terrell Owens narrowly loses a foot race to the fastest player in the NFL.

Owens lined up and went stride-for-stride with the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in a track meet that netted the winner $1,000. The monetary aspect isn’t the point. The amazing part is how the former Eagles receiver finished just three yards behind Hill at the finish line (granted, Owens had a 10-yard head start). Either way, it’s an impressive feat and Owens appeared to be in tip-top physical shape at his advanced age. He is ripped. He is fast. He is athletic. And he openly lobbied for a team to sign him.

“Andy Reid, trust me, if you get into trouble now … if you get into trouble, I’m letting you know right now I’m social distancing,” Owens joked. “I got my mask on but if you ready … it’s going to be mask off. Bring me to Kansas City, you know me … Rick Burkholder, you know y’all know me now.”

The clip was vintage Owens and predictably went viral across the league. He purposefully mentioned Reid — his former coach in Philly and the current head coach in Kansas City — and Burkholder who was the Eagles’ longtime athletic trainer before heading to the Chiefs with Reid in 2013. Despite their differences in 2005, Owens always respected them.

Owens Making Plans for Philadelphia Reunion?

The Hall of Fame wideout hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010 when he underwent ACL surgery and unofficially retired. He wanted to return — and reportedly was cleared physically to play — but the Bengals let him go.

Owens offered his services to the San Francisco 49ers as recently as 2018 in a tongue-in-cheek tweet. In 2016, Owens sent a message to the Eagles that he was “available” but everyone assumed it was in jest. Maybe not.

Eagles Loaded with Potential at Wide Receiver

There were a few fans begging for the Eagles to sign Owens on social media. It would kind of be the perfect story-book ending after how his first tour of duty went horribly wrong in Philadelphia. The Eagles have been in the business of correcting wrongs and bringing some familiar faces back in recent years (see: DeSean Jackson).

But, the chances of Owens making a comeback for the Eagles are slim to none. There is a better chance of getting struck by lightning, twice … on a Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The team went out and stocked the cupboard at receiver this offseason in the draft and via trade.

The Eagles currently have 13 wideouts on their presumptive training camp roster, including three new draft picks in Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, Quez Watkins (and undrafted rookie Manasseh Bailey). In addition, they made a low-risk trade for speedster Marquise Goodwin while bringing back surprise practice-squad playmakers Greg Ward Jr. and Deontay Burnett.

Thanks. I know Jimmy G is gonna need a big play receiver this year at some point. Let's make it happen. #StayReady #VetMin https://t.co/cuHToOZOfE — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 2, 2018

Could Owens be better than half of the guys on the roster? Well, judging by the way he moved in the above video, it’s a strong possibility. Would a professional football team want to reunite with a 46-year-old former malcontent who once divided the locker room? The answer is no.

