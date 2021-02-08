5 Best Pilates Cadillac Reformers

The highly stable Merrithew Cadillac Trapeze Table is a practical investment for any Pilates or rehabilitation facility. It’s also versatile and works just as well for perfecting basic movements as it does mastering advanced maneuvers.

Regardless of your skill level, a dense EVA foam offers plenty of support. From gentle stretches to the Walkover, the table adds over 200 exercises to your Pilates routine.

All the springs and straps you need for your workouts are included. You’ll find two sliding bars with various spring attachment sites to adjust the resistance accordingly.

This Pilates Cadillac reformer also has two light arm springs with foam grip handles for extra confidence, along with two leg springs with padded long spine straps. A push-through bar with four springs adds even more functionality.

The solid maple roll-down bar with two springs makes an equally elegant and functional addition to any Pilates routine. You’ll also find sliding bars with spring attachments and a trapeze bar with two springs. A pair of fuzzy hanging straps and a safety chain with a spring clip adjustment round out the long list of extras that are included on this Pilates reformer.

The bed stands 25.5 inches high and 28 inches wide to comfortably accommodate lying, sitting and standing positions. The overall Cadillac dimensions are 89 inches long, 36 inches wide and 83 inches high. If your studio has lower ceilings, you can place a custom order for a modified overall height of 69 inches.

When you’re making such a big investment for your Pilates studio, you want a quality apparatus that can withstand frequent use. Merrithew uses durable vinyl upholstery, which is also available in a wide range of colors to showcase your personality. This table has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and up to 200 pounds when hanging from the Horizontals.