9 Best Pilates Chairs for Home Use

If split pedal isn’t quite your style, you’ll also find this chair in a single-pedal version. Either way, the EXO chair from Balanced Body is designed to give you a rewarding full-body workout that builds strength and improves stability.

While it comes with two springs, the stand is adjustable to eight resistance levels and can be used for core workouts, cardio and general Pilates moves. To get even more out of your workouts, try adding in some resistance bands or moves using your own body weight.

When you’re done working out, you can easily stack or transport the chair as needed.

If you’re looking for a chair with handles, check out the Balanced Body Combo Chair with Handles.