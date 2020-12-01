11 Best Pilates Reformers for Home Fitness

Looking for fitness gift ideas? Check out our 25 Best Fitness Gifts for Her .

You can spend anywhere from a hundred to several thousand dollars on a reformer machine for home fitness. Reformers aren’t quite as compact and portable as Pilates chairs , but both popular pieces of equipment provide a great full-body workout. Take a look at the best Pilates reformers below to find the right fit for your budget and lifestyle.

How Do I Choose a Pilates Reformer for My Home?

One of the most renowned pieces of Pilates equipment is the reformer. According to Club Pilates, the reformer is considered one of the original pieces of Pilates equipment and is named after founder Joseph Pilates.

Choosing a Pilates reformer for your home can seem like a daunting task, especially if you're relatively new to Pilates. With such a wide variety in prices, budget is often one of the biggest factors for shoppers.

If you're looking to mimic your favorite studio reformers, be prepared to spend more than you would on a more basic model. Some Pilates reformers can accommodate add-ons such as a jump board to boost your workout.

Which Is the Best Home Pilates Reformer?

Portable Pilates reformer machines are becoming increasingly popular in home gyms, and are designed to mimic the equipment you'll find in many classes. While there are variations among reformers, each machine has several standard components.

The first is the carriage, which is essentially a moving platform. The carriage is attached by a set of springs so that you can quickly and efficiently customize the amount of resistance for each move. You'll also find long straps with handles. These straps can be used for upper and lower body exercises.

Most Pilates reformer machines have adjustable parts to accommodate different body sizes and types. Pilates is a full-body workout that provides numerous benefits, making a reformer a meaningful addition to your home gym. Most notably, it tones the abs, back, arms and legs. Fitness Magazine suggests that Pilates can also ease back pain, especially in those who suffer from chronic lower back pain. It's also easy on the joints and can improve flexibility.

What Is the Best Pilates Equipment?

The Pilates Cadillac is a versatile piece of Pilates equipment that can elevate your home workouts to new levels. This versatile addition is sometimes referred to as a trapeze and is often accompanied by straps along with arm and leg springs.

If you think a Pilates Cadillac reformer is right for you, consider the AeroPilates Reformer 610 with Cadillac, Peak PilatesSystem PPS Deluxe or the Pilates Cadillac Reformer.

If you're in the market for a Balanced Body reformer, there are several potential Pilates machines to consider. The brand makes a range of accessible home Pilates reformers for beginners through advanced users.

We suggest the IQ Reformer if you're looking for professional-level features or the Allegro 2, which includes legs to raise the reformer up to 15 inches off the ground.

Whether space is an issue or you're looking to create a full Pilates home studio, we highly recommend checking out our best Pilates chairs for home use. These chairs don't take up nearly as much space as your average reformer, but they offer a highly effective way to work out your whole body.

