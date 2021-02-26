11 Best Pilates Reformer Accessories

Want to expand your workouts even more? Browse our best Pilates chairs , which are small enough for apartments and cramped home gyms.

Practice intricate footwork on a jump board or get your heart pumping with plyometric exercises using a rebounder. You can also raise the height of your Pilates reformer or create more workspace with a converter mat. Whatever you need to enhance your workout routine, we’ve got you covered with these best Pilates reformer accessories.

What Is a Jumpboard in Pilates?

A Pilates jump board is a fun accessory that can greatly expand your home or studio workouts. It's also highly versatile and is one of the best available accessories for plyometric training. The jump board attaches to the front of your Pilates reformer and can be removed when your workout is finished.

Its firm but padded surface makes the jump board your go-to choice for jumping movements. The surface is also large and sturdy enough to practice intricate footwork. Whether your feet and legs are getting tired or you feel like mixing it up, you can practice pointing your feet, flexing your toes and even landing with your feet flat.

Not only will you get your heart rate up and burn calories, you can also adjust the resistance accordingly. Jump boards undoubtedly work your legs, but they also keep your core engaged and your spine properly aligned. All of this is done with little to no impact on the joints.



How Many Calories Do You Burn Doing the Jumpboard in Pilates?

According to Propel Pilates and Fitness, a 120-pound person can burn up to 125 calories during a 60-minute class. That number increases to 336 pounds for a 200-pound person.

These numbers aren't guaranteed, though, as several factors will determine just how many calories you burn during your session. By adding a rebounder or jump board to your home or studio Pilates reformer, you can incorporate a variety of faster-paced movements into your routine to blast more calories.

What Is a Pilates Rebounder?

The Pilates rebounder looks and functions a lot like a mini-trampoline. However, this innovative Pilates accessory is specifically designed for reformers. You can use the rebounder and jump board for jumping exercises, but there are some key differences between the two.

Unlike a jump board, which has a stiffer surface area that makes it equally suitable for intricate footwork, a rebounder is all about bounce.

A Pilates rebounder has a softer and more forgiving surface, which means you can jump and rebound for longer periods of time without fatigue.

Each push off of the rebounder engages your lower body and works deep stabilizing muscles in your feet up to your hips. The rebounder surface is much more flexible than a jump board, which in turn challenges your stability with each push. Plus, it's easy on the joints and is ideal for someone who is recovering from an injury as well as arthritis sufferers.



How Many Times a Week Should I Do My Pilates Rebounder?

Whether you're just getting into Pilates or you have years of experience under your belt, there's no set answer as to how many times per week you should do Pilates. That includes using your rebounder.

Most experts, including Pamela Debiase from Westwood Pilates, suggest doing a Pilates workout between two and five times per week. However, the number can vary based on your schedule, fitness level and other factors.



What If a Rebounder Does Not Fit My Pilates Machine?

Not all rebounders on the market are universally compatible with your favorite Pilates reformer. Generally speaking, rebounders should be relatively easy to install.

If it doesn't seem to fit, check to make sure you are using the appropriate attachment for your reformer. You may need to contact the manufacturer for assistance.

