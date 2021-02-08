Alan Faneca Gets Emotional Over Messages from Ex-Steelers Teammates [WATCH]

On Saturday came the news that former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Alan Faneca had finally been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On five previous occasions, Faneca was a finalist and failed to make the cut.

But this year he got the long-awaited knock on his front door from David Baker of the Hall of Fame, advising him how the vote went in his favor.

After the official announcement, Faneca took time to speak with Missi Matthews of Steelers.com and related how his wife, Julie, deftly made the moves necessary to keep the news a secret, as she was made aware the night before Baker came to the couple’s front door.

‘I Have Been Waiting for a While’

As for his feelings upon getting the call from the Hall of Fame, Faneca said: “It’s amazing. It’s awesome…. Going through some of the stuff, the orientation and stuff, it sits on you more and you realize the gravity of it. It leaves me even more speechless. It’s exciting. I have been waiting for it for a while,” he admitted.

Then he got choked up watching a compilation of congratulatory messages from former Steelers teammates, including Ben Roethlisberger, Brett Keisel, Joey Porter, Jeff Hartings, Max Starks, Marvel Smith and fellow Hall of Famer Dermontti Dawson, who is part of the Class of 2012.

There were even a few messages from guys he played on special teams with, namely former Steelers long-snapper Mike Schneck and former placekicker Jeff Reed, both of whom noted how much Faneca disliked being a part of the field goal protection team, a sentiment that made the longtime guard smile.

There was also a memo from ex-Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, who made it as far as the semifinal round this year, as well as one from running back Willie Parker, who says people still call him ‘Fast’ Willie Parker, thanks in large part to his 75-yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XL, which was facilitated by a Faneca block.

You can watch the compilation of congratulatory messages immediately below:

.@afan66 is all smiles as he watches video messages sent in by many of his teammates congratulating him on his election to the @ProFootballHOF #PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/TUcykBsJ9v — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 7, 2021

Now Faneca has exactly six months to prepare his enshrinement speech, as he is scheduled to be enshrined—along with former Steelers scout Bill Nunn and the rest of the Class of 2021—on Aug. 8, 2021.

Faneca Will Be Doing a Steelers Nation Unite Huddle

Meanwhile, Alan Faneca will be doing a Steelers Nation Unite Huddle on Thursday Feb. 11th at Noon ET, during which time the former first-round pick out of LSU will answer questions from fans.

As you may know, Faneca played ten seasons for the Steelers before finishing his 13-year career (1998-2010) with the New York Jets (two seasons) and Arizona Cardinals.

During that period he was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro. He was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and is a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, having been inducted in 2018.

