Former Pro Bowler Named Steelers Player Who Could Use a Change of Scenery

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already been busy clearing cap space this offseason.

Just one day after the Super Bowl, they moved on from Mitch Trubisky, Chukwuma Okorafor, and Pressley Harvin III.

Those moves combined to save the team a bit under $13 million.

A couple of weeks later they added center Mason Cole to their list of cuts, saving another $4.75 million.

Even after those moves, the team still has some veterans that could end up being released to open up some more space to improve their roster in free agency.

One of those veterans who is likely on the chopping block is former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson.

On a list of players from each team in the NFL who should change teams this offseason, ESPN’s NFL Nation named Robinson as the player from the Steelers who needs a change of scenery in 2024.

A Disappointing Year in Pittsburgh

The Steelers didn’t give up much to get Robinson. They just swapped seventh rounders with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire the former Pro Bowl receiver.

Unfortunately, their return on the trade wasn’t all that much either.

Robinson played in all 17 games for the Steelers in 2023 and only made 34 catches for 280 yards and didn’t find the end zone.

He finished fourth on the team in catches and fifth in receiving yards.

Now his cap hit is due to jump to $11.9 million for the 2024 season.

That cap hit with his lack of production has made him a very likely cut candidate for the Steelers even after he survived the team’s first round of cuts.

The Steelers can save $10 million in cap space by letting go of Robinson this offseason and could get similar production for a lot less money.

Replacement Options for the Steelers

If the Steelers decide to move on from Robinson he might not have a ton of options for his next stop, but Pittsburgh should have a lot of options

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd has teased the idea of playing for the Steelers because of his ties to Pittsburgh.

Kendrick Bourne has been named as an option for the team that could take Robinson’s place. He has been more productive than Robinson in recent years and would be much less expensive.

The team could also turn to the draft to find another option at receiver.

Ladd McConkey is a name that has been mentioned as somebody who might appeal to the Steelers even though he will likely be off the board before the Steelers start looking at that position.

He’s not the only SEC receiver that is seen as an option for the Steelers.

Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall have both namd as mid-round options for Pittsburgh in this year’s draft.

They could even turn to their current roster to find their new WR3.

Calvin Austin III missed his whole rookie season because of an injury, but showed some potential in his first healthy season in the league in 2023.

He made 17 catches for 180 yards and was also a useful gadget player, running the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Austin recently told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley that he wants to be counted in 2024. If he earns that trust this offseason, he could be the guy to take over Robinson’s role.

If the Steelers move on from Robinson, they’ll have little trouble finding a new WR3.