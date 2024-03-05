Steelers ‘Prefer to Retain’ Veteran Cut Candidate at ‘Reduced Salary’: Report

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was about as safe of a bet as a cut candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers as any around the league entering the offseason. Robinson caught 34 passes with just 280 yards for the Steelers in 2023, and the team can save $10 million by releasing him.

But The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov reported that the Steelers aren’t against Robinson returning if he agrees to a lower cap hit.

“Robinson is a potential cut candidate due to his cap number exceeding $10 million, but the Steelers would prefer to retain him at a reduced salary,” Meirov wrote. “Team officials met with Robinson’s representation in Indianapolis.”

Although Robinson didn’t supply much as a pass catcher in 2023, he was a solid blocker for the team’s running game. That could be why the Steelers are aiming to bring him back although for a lower salary.

The Steelers acquired Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams last April. In the deal, the Steelers and Rams exchanged 2023 seventh-round picks.