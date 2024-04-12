$60 Million WR Named Potential Steelers Trade Target

There aren’t many wide receivers remaining in NFL free agency. So with the Pittsburgh Steelers still needing an addition at wideout, pundits have connected the team to several different options through trade rumors. On April 12, Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh named Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton a possible trade target for the Steelers.

“The Broncos are not in this thing to win it this year; in fact, they might be looking to try to bounce to the top of the draft board for the 2025 season,” Farabaugh wrote. “But Courtland Sutton has the Russell Wilson and profiles as the contested catch, big-bodied guy that the team was looking to add when Mike Williams was targeted.”

Sutton played with Russell Wilson in Denver during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Sutton recorded at least 59 receptions and 770 receiving yards in both of those campaigns.

In 2023, Sutton led the Broncos with 10 receiving touchdowns. He came into last season with just 14 touchdowns in his first five NFL seasons.

Sutton signed a 4-year, $60.8 million contract extension that began after his rookie deal expired in 2021. That contract will run through the 2025 season.

Why the Steelers Could Trade for WR Courtland Sutton

It’s not hard to understand why the Steelers could be interested in Sutton. George Pickens is the only receiver Pittsburgh has on its roster who had more than 209 receiving yards last season.

Since trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers signed Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. But together, Jefferson and Watkins combined for only 351 receiving yards during 2023.

If acquired through a trade, Sutton could easily be Pittsburgh’s other starting wideout opposite Pickens next season. Sutton has posted at least 700 receiving yards in five of his six NFL seasons. In the one he didn’t, Sutton suffered a season-ending injury during Week 2.

Sutton made the Pro Bowl during his second season in 2019. That year, he had 72 catches for 1,112 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

His previous experience with Wilson should only help the Steelers too.

The Broncos could be willing to depart with Sutton because they are in full-on rebuild mode after releasing Wilson this offseason. Sutton will turn 29 years old during the season, so he’s likely not part of the long-term rebuild plans in Denver.

Should the Broncos elect to unload Sutton, it could be at a very affordable price too. Veteran wide receivers haven’t fetched much on the trade market this offseason.

Other Potential WR Trade Candidates for Steelers

Receiver options are generally limited for the Steelers since the big stars have already signed in free agency. But Farabaugh named five potential targets including Sutton.

Farabaugh also proposed Brandon Aiyuk, Tyler Lockett, and Treylon Burks as possible receiver trade candidates for Pittsburgh.

Aiyuk is the biggest star of the bunch, but he’s also likely to be the most expensive. Like Sutton, Lockett has previous experience with Wilson. Burks is intriguing as a former first-round pick that hasn’t been able to stay healthy yet in his career.

The fifth option Farabaugh mentioned was either Robert Woods or John Metchie of the Houston Texans. The Texans could depart with either since they acquired Stefon Diggs.

Of all those options, Sutton arguably makes the most sense. He wouldn’t cost as much as Aiyuk but has more upside than Woods and greater experience than Burks. Lockett offers those things as well, but there’s questions about whether he will be available.

It’s possible the Steelers could benefit again from Denver’s willingness to move on from a veteran contributor.