Steelers to Host Pre-Draft Visit With ‘Live Arm,’ Aggressive QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already added three quarterbacks to their roster this offseason. But that doesn’t mean the organization isn’t doing its homework on mid-tier quarterback prospects such as Michael Penix Jr.

The Washington quarterback told ESPN on March 28 that he has pre-draft visits scheduled with five teams, including the Steelers.

“Penix was seen chatting with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen,” wrote ESPN’s Brad Henderson. “Penix told ESPN that he has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers beginning next week.”

The Steelers hosting Penix for a visit is noteworthy for a couple reasons. Firstly, teams are only permitted to host 30 players on visits during the pre-draft process.

Therefore, an NFL team hosting a player for an official 30 visit is a strong sign of interest.

The Steelers showing strong interest in quarterback prospects after their offseason additions behind center is a bit surprising. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen in NFL free agency. They also traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears.

But Pittsburgh’s interest in Penix is a little less surprising given his deep-ball ability.

“For teams that want to chuck it down the field with a heavy dose of play action, Penix is an interesting dice roll,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen. “His live arm, aggressiveness and moments of progression passing give him a shot to stick in the NFL.”