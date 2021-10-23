Steelers Fans React to NFL’s Hefty Fine on T.J. Watt for Ball-Punch Attempt

The NFL came down hard on Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt for an unnecessary roughness call in their Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the league fined Watt $10,815 for punching at the ball in an attempt to strip running back Alex Collins.

While 10 grand is chump change for NFL players — especially for Watt who inked a historic contract with the Steelers in the offseason — it’s a matter of principle. Watt was merely doing what he’s paid the big bucks to do; force a fumble. Unfortunately for Watt, the referees and the league viewed it as punching the player and not the football.

The tweet button was still hot on Rapoport’s phone when Steelers fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

A little sarcasm goes a long way here.

Hope Alex Collins is okay after that incredibly harmful play — crow 🧀 (5-1) (@TDNajee) October 23, 2021

He’ll do it again next week with great pride 😂 — Melissa (@mdrizzy22) October 23, 2021

Melissa, @mdrizzy22, is right. Watt will do it again next week, as he’s done 20 times so far in his five-year career (per Pro Football Reference) without a penalty or fine.

And then there are the non-Steelers fans who feel Watt actually punched Collins, and intentionally at that.

You mean the play where he upcut him in the stomach then proceeded to assault him?😂 why would he get fined for that — Titans Tundra (@DariusHolewins2) October 23, 2021

Did anybody even see this? Straight up boxing match. — Brooklyn Peterson (@Raider_Brooklyn) October 23, 2021

One level-headed Seahawks fan saw the play for what it was, an attempt to strip Collins of the ball.