Bears Rookies Give Huge Nod to Team Legends With New Jersey Numbers

It’s official. On Saturday, the Chicago Bears revealed the jersey numbers of their new players, including all seven of their recent draft picks, as well as their latest free agent acquisitions.

The reveal of what number each player will be sporting included a few young Bears players choosing numbers associated with team legends.

Here is a list of which jersey numbers Chicago’s rookies and free agents will be wearing. Note: as the Bears currently have 90 players on a roster that will be whittled down to 53, a few of the jersey numbers are duplicates.

Chicago Bears Jersey Numbers Revealed for New Players

The team announced the jersey numbers of its rookies in a lone tweet. Here’s what the rookies will be wearing:

Bears Rookie Jersey Numbers

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver: No. 11

Jaylon Johnson, cornerback: No. 33

Kindle Vildor, cornerback: No. 46d

Arlington Hambright, offensive lineman: No. 71

Lachavious Simmons, offensive lineman: No. 73

Cole Kmet, tight end: No. 85

Trevis Gipson, outside linebacker: No. 99

The jersey numbers of the Bears’ undrafted free agents were also announced on the team’s website, as were the numbers of their newly acquired veteran free agents. Bears Undrafted Free Agent Jersey Numbers: Ahmad Wagner, wide receiver: No. 2

Artavis Pierce, running back: No. 37o

Rashad Smith, linebacker: No. 44d

Napoleon Maxwell, running back: No. 46o

Keandre Jones, linebacker: No. 49d

Ledarius Mack, linebacker: No. 57

Dieter Eiselen, guard: No. 60

Lee Autry, defensive tackle: No. 63

Trevon McSwain, defensive tackle: No. 75

Badara Traore, tackle: No. 76o

LaCale London, linebacker: No. 97

With Ledarius Mack wearing No. 57, it seems as though the “debate” about which Mack would wear No. 52 has been resolved. We all knew it would be Khalil, but it’s still fun to have multiple Macks on this Bears roster. Recent Free Agent Acquisitions:

Trevor Davis, wide receiver: No. 4

Tashaun Gipson Sr., safety: No. 38

John Jenkins, defensive tackle: No. 90