Steelers Make Final Decision on Future of Safety Terrell Edmunds

One week of 2023 NFL free agency is in the books, and safety Terrell Edmunds remained one of two high-priority former Pittsburgh Steelers free agents on the market. That is, until March 23.

The morning started off with Edmunds sending Steelers nation into a tizzy with a wordless tweet. He included only the salute emoji, which can represent many things: Respect, recognition, gratitude, pride and unity. It can also signify hello or goodbye. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?? is what inquiring minds wanted to know.

🫡 — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) March 23, 2023

Apparently, for Edmunds, it means goodbye. A couple of hours later, he posted another cryptic tweet bidding adieu to his former Steelers team. We don’t know where he’s going, but by the looks of it, it’s not Pittsburgh.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off 🙏🏾🖤 #ManTime🫡🔒 pic.twitter.com/nTujRQ4Oej — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) March 23, 2023

Edmunds, 26, tested the free agent market in 2022 and briefly in 2023. He re-signed with the Steelers last spring on a one-year deal and might’ve been in a similar situation this year had he not received another offer.