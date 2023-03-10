Crimson Tide Combine Report: Where Do Alabama’s Prospects Stand Ahead of the Draft?

The Alabama Crimson Tide is regularly one of the most well represented teams at the NFL Combine each year and 2023 was no different. The Tide sent over a dozen players to this year’s event, and while just a few are widely considered first round prospects, most, if not all, of the group should expect to hear their name called when the draft arrives in April.

From the likely No. 1 overall selection to a bevy of valuable depth players, this year’s Crimson Tide draft class is quite strong.

Take a look at where each of the Tide’s top prospects stand following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Projected Day One Picks (Round 1)

Bryce Young – Obviously, the Tide’s draft class begins and ends with Young. He is the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection, which would be a first in program history. The Heisman winner opted not to workout at the event, and measured in at just 5-foot-10, 204 lbs., but is still regarded by many as the top quarterback in the class, if not the top player overall.

Will Anderson, Jr. – Anderson, unlike his former quarterback, chose to participate in many workouts and display his skills. The former five-star ran the 40-yard dash as well, posting a 4.60 second time, one that is similar to many elite edge rushers. Overall, his draft stock remains extremely high, and was further solidified by an impressive performance.

The agility of Will Anderson on full display in these positional drills. Not only is he quick off the snap, but he’s a smooth operator in space. Helps him a lot in pursuit. pic.twitter.com/QOQrdpbBnp — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 3, 2023

Brian Branch – The Tyrone, GA native and former top-five player in the state also had a strong showing at this year’s event. Branch posted a 4.58 second 40-yard dash, and a ten and a half foot broad jump, as well as 14 reps on the bench press, which was tied for eighth at his position. The hard-hitting defensive back prospect is projected by many to be selected in the mid to late first round.

Projected Day Two Picks (Rounds 2-3)

Jahmyr Gibbs – The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket lit the college football world on fire after transferring to Alabama in 2022. At the NFL combine, he showed exactly why the Tide was so interested in ever bringing him in. Gibbs posted a blazing 4.36 second 40-yard dash time and showed off his elite footwork in several workouts, running through drills with ease. Though Gibbs dominated the combine, the value for running backs is at an all-time low among the league, so the speedster is projected to be a second round pick, despite his elite talent.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ footwork is TOO smooth 😳 The Alabama RB said last week that he believes his game compares to that of Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/3x9m1BpNCe — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 7, 2023

Eli Ricks, Jordan Battle and Byron Young – While these three players were present at the combine, none of the trio did much to improve or hurt their individual draft stocks. Ricks created a memorable moment when he told reporters he felt like he should be the first overall pick himself, but did not anything in terms of working out. Battle participated in some drills and workouts, posting a 4.55 second 40-yard dash and 17 reps on the bench press. Young opted for the vertical jump, broad jump , three-cone drill and bench press where he posted middle of the pack numbers on each. As of now, these three players look to be late day two selections.

Projected Day Three Picks (Rounds 4-7)

Tyler Steen – Steen’s draft stock varies widely among projections, so its likely the former Vanderbilt Commodore turned Bryce Young bodyguard will hear his name called sometime on day three. Steen participated in the vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and the bench press. While his numbers were somewhat pedestrian in many events, he posted the fourth most reps on the bench press of all offensive linemen with 31.

Cameron Latu – Latu, citing a hamstring issue, did not participate at this year’s event, but did interview with teams. The former linebacker impressed scouts with a solid performance at the Senior Bowl in January, but his stock remains in the early to mid day three range for many of the draft’s top analysts.

Emil Ekiyor, D.J. Dale and Demarcco Hellams – Ekiyor, prior to the combine, was viewed by many as a late round pick that could provide depth, but after only participating in the bench press and posting one of the worst results among offensive linemen, the former Crimson Tide leader could be in jeopardy of not hearing his name called at all. The same goes for Dale and Hellams who both posted subpar numbers in the events they participated in.