Steelers Sign Record-Setting Kicker; 3 Defenders Ruled out vs Eagles

When the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) on Sunday, they will be without the services of kicker Chris Boswell, who was ruled out with a right groin injury following Saturday’s walk-through.

The move prompted the Steelers to add free agent placekicker Nick Sciba, who originally signed with the team on May 16 and remained with the Steelers through training camp and most of the preseason before getting waived as part of Pittsburgh’s second round of roster cuts.

Nick Sciba: The Most Accurate Kicker in NCAA History

Sciba, an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, converted 80 of 89 field goal attempts (89.9%) with the Demon Deacons, making him the most accurate kicker in NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest history. He also holds the NCAA record for consecutive field goals made (34), and he never missed a PAT in college. But at just 5-foot-9 and 191 pounds, he’s undersized by current day placekicker standards, and leg strength is an issue, as his career long field goal at Wake Forest was just 49 yards.

That said, the Steelers might have turned to Matthew Wright (Steelers/Jaguars/Chiefs), if available. Recall that Wright has successfully filled in for Boswell in the past, making all four of his field goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point attempts while with the Steelers, as per Pro Football Refence. But the Central Florida product joined Kansas City’s practice squad in late September, and signing him away from the Chiefs would have required keeping him on the active roster for at least three games.

Boswell, who signed a four-year $20 million contract extension during training camp, is 12-of-16 on field goal attempts and 9-of-9 on extra point attempts this season. He has a history of groin issues and hip injuries.

3 Defenders Ruled Out vs Eagles

In addition to Chris Boswell, the Steelers also ruled out cornerback Josh Jackson (groin) on Saturday. That means at least three Pittsburgh defenders won’t play on Sunday, as cornerback Levi Wallace and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee) were both ruled out on Friday.

That said, more roster moves can be expected prior to Sunday’s game. Most likely, the Steelers will promote at least one cornerback from the practice squad. Candidates include Quincy Wilson, who has already been elevated for one game (Tampa Bay) this season.

The Steelers also have cornerback Mark Gilbert, who played in eight games with the Detroit Lions in 2021 and made a game-saving play against the Steelers last year. Another possibility is former Patriots 2nd-round pick Duke Dawson, who joined Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Oct. 12. Dawson, 27, has 26 games of NFL experience (including four starts), all of which came with the Denver Broncos in 2019 and 2020.