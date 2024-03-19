Steelers Have Shown Interest in a Trade for All-Pro Wide Receiver: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for a wide receiver recently.

They opened up a big need at the position when they traded Diontae Johnson and have been linked to some notable names in their search.

That search seems to be getting a whole lot more interesting based on recent reports.

Insider Gerry Dulac said on March 18 that he thinks the team is looking for a “bigger catch” at the position than the free agents they’ve shown interest in.

Now that “bigger catch” may have actually been revealed.

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers have shown interest in a trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk’s Rise With the 49ers

The 49ers spent the 25th pick in the 2020 draft to add Aiyuk to an offense that already had a couple of impressive receiving options in George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

It’s a decision that has looked better and better every year.

Aiyuk contributed immediately, making 60 catches for 748 yards as a rookie.

He has improved every year since.

By his third year in the league, Aiyuk had put together his first 1000-yard season in the NFL and began to raise questions about the pecking order for the 49ers’ pass catchers.

In 2023, Aiyuk made it clear that he’s the biggest receiving threat the team has.

In his fourth year in the league, Aiyuk made 75 catches for 1342 yards and reeled in seven touchdown catches.

He was rewarded with a spot on the NFL’s All-Pro Second Team for his efforts, but is still waiting to be rewarded with a big contract extension.

It could be difficult for the 49ers to be the team to give him that extension as they have a lot of expensive pieces on their roster and some of them have contracts that escalate after this season.

They’re also getting closer to having to pay Brock Purdy, which will really change their cap situation.

It would be a tough decision to make for the 49ers, but it could be something they have to consider as it becomes tougher for them to keep a very talented roster together.

A Costly Option for the Steelers

Out of all of the realistic options the Steelers have been linked to so far this offseason, a move for Aiyuk would likely be the most costly.

The star receiver’s value has never been higher and the 49ers would be looking to cash in if they do trade him.

According to 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien, the 49ers talked to the Jaguars about a potential trade for Aiyuk. Their asking price was the 17th pick in this year’s draft and Zay Jones.

The Steelers have a worse pick and no receiver to send back, so they’d probably be looking at their first rounder and a mid-round pick.

Then the team would need to pay Aiyuk. His rookie contract runs out after 2024 and he’ll certainly be looking to get paid like a top receiver after his All-Pro season.

It would cost a lot, but it’s a move that would be right in line with what the Steelers have been doing this offseason.

Pittsburgh has been trying to position themselves as a contender this offseason.

They’ve fixed their quarterback problem with two QBs that are better than Kenny Pickett. They went out and got All-Pro Patrick Queen to fix their inside linebacker issue. They signed DeShon Elliott to upgrade at safety.

This is an organization that wants to win right now and adding Aiyuk to the mix would absolutely help with that.

It could be worth the price for the Steelers to add another elite piece to their roster if they believe it can make them a contender.