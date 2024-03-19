Steelers Keep Pro Bowl Special Teams Player with Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed special teams captain and safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract, the team announced March 18.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously reported the deal is worth $6.5 million.

Killebrew, who was an unrestricted free agent, returns to Pittsburgh following a career season that included first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection for his work on special teams.

In 2023, Killebrew played in 17 games, made 13 tackles and blocked one punt.

He initially signed with the Steelers in 2021 after five seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Killebrew has been the Steelers special teams captain for the last two seasons.

Steelers Retain an Elite Punt Blocker

Though Killebrew is credited with one blocked punt in 2023, the numbers don’t necessarily paint a full picture of his impact.

Killebrew blocked a punt during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 8 that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

He also got a piece of a punt against the New England Patriots on December 7, but because the ball rolled past the line of scrimmage, Killebrew wasn’t credited with a blocked punt. The play gave the Steelers a short field and led to a touchdown.

Killebrew has four career blocked punts, including three with the Steelers and one with the Lions.

According to the Steelers website, his three blocked punts during his time in Pittsburgh are tied for the most by any team, not just individual players, during that span.

Steelers Re-Sign Few Free Agents To Start

The Steelers didn’t have many marquee players hitting free agency following the 2023 season.

Killebrew was one of the bigger Steelers contributors becoming a free agent. He is also one of only a few returning to Pittsburgh so far.

The team announced on March 14 it signed veteran long snapper Christian Kuntz to a new three-year contract. Kuntz has played in 51 games for the Steelers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team is also re-signing defensive lineman Montravius Adams to a two-year contract. Adams started eight games for the Steelers last season and recorded 24 tackles.

Only two others have signed with new teams so far.

Despite Steelers leadership publicly stating numerous times to multiple reporters they wanted quarterback Mason Rudolph to return to Pittsburgh next season, he signed with the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports it’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.62 million.

Defensive tackle Armon Watts signed with the New England Patriots. Despite appearing in 15 games with the Steelers last season, Watts was part of a crowded Steelers defensive line group that includes Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Larry Oginjobi, Adams and DeMarvin Leal.

Other Steelers free agents like cornerback Levi Wallace, safety Keanu Neal and linebackers Kwon Alexander and Markus Golden have yet to find new homes.

Several players that the Steelers released are also still looking for new teams.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills, while offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor signed with the Patriots.

Center Mason Cole and cornerback Patrick Peterson are among those released by the Steelers who have not signed with a new team.