Steelers Prioritize Offense in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft

With 10 days to go before the opening round of the NFL draft on April 25, ESPN’s lead draft analysts believe the Steelers will prioritize their offense in the first two rounds.

In his latest mock draft with Mel Kiper on April 15, Field Yates believes the Steelers will select Graham Barton, a center out of Duke, with the 20th overall pick.

Center remains one of the key areas of need for the Steelers after the team released Mason Cole, the team’s starting center for the last two seasons, on February 23.

Kiper believes the Steelers will use their second-round pick to select wide receiver Jalen McMillan out of Washington.

The Steelers have yet to fill the vacancy in the receivers room left by the trade that sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on March 12.

Yates predicts the Steelers will pivot to defense in the third round of the draft, selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

Debate Continues Over the Draft’s Top Center

If Yates correctly predicts the Steelers draft Barton as their new center, they’ll have passed up Oregon product Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Powers-Johnson recently received the Rimington Award for the best center in college football. To some analysts, he is considered the top center in the draft, but an ESPN report on March 29 indicated scouts are somewhat souring on him as a high first-round pick.

In his mock draft, Yates predicts the Las Vegas Raiders will select Powers-Johnson in the second round with the 44th overall pick.

Barton is the more experienced option of the two. He has 39 college starts compared to 17 for Powers-Johnson, but the bulk of Barton’s starts were at left tackle.

Powers-Johnson moved along the offensive line for most of his career too, but started 13 games at center during the 2023 season.

“The Steelers still have a center need, and Barton is the best in the entire class,” Yates wrote. “He played center as a true freshman for the Blue Devils before moving to left tackle for his final three seasons. His footwork, mobility and tenacity all stand out.”

According to CBS Sports, which compiled reported pre-draft visits for all 32 teams, Barton did not visit the Steelers, while Powers-Johnson did. However, SteelersNow reports Barton had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the 2024 NFL Combine.

McMillan Expected To Contribute Right Away

With George Pickens expected to assume the role as the Steelers’ top target in 2024, the team enters the draft without a clear number 2 receiver.

According to Kiper, McMillan could fill that role as the 51st overall pick.

“If (the Steelers) can add a difference-maker in Round 2, Russell Wilson would have a really solid group of pass-catchers,” he wrote on April 10. “McMillan was overshadowed by Rome Odunze at Washington, but he’s a dynamic slot receiver. He missed a few games with injury last season, but he had 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.”

The Steelers made depth additions at the position, signing Van Jefferson on March 15 and Quez Watkins on March 25.

They join Pickens and Calvin Austin, the only receivers who contributed consistently in 2023 remaining on the roster.

Bleacher Report NFL scout Derrick Klassen expects McMillan to contribute right away in the NFL.

“His well-rounded athletic profile, route-running chops and reliable hands will allow him to be productive from day one, both from the slot and outside,” Klassen wrote.

According to SteelersNow, McMillan had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the 2024 NFL Combine.