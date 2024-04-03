2nd Round WR Suggested As Potential New Steelers Trade Target After Diggs Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a part of one of the biggest wide receiver trades of the offseason.

They sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in a deal that left them without a WR2.

Now an even bigger wide receiver trade has been made.

The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

That trade could open up an opportunity for the Steelers

The Texans are now loaded at wide receiver and that could make one receiver that may have just become the odd man out in Houston an option for the Steelers.

Steelers Nation’s Parker Abate believes that the Texans landing Diggs could make John Metchie III a trade target for the Steelers.

Metchie’s Untapped Potential

Metchie was an interesting prospect when he declared for the NFL Draft.

He hadn’t been the WR1 at any point during his three seasons at Alabama, but he had been very productive during his time there.

That production didn’t come right away. He made just 23 catches as a freshman.

Then he made a big improvement in his sophomore season. Despite having to fight for targets in a wide receiver room that also included Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, Metchie was able to make 55 catches for 916 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The next season, he was paired with Jameson Williams at wide receiver and once again saw an improvement in his numbers. As a junior, Metchie made 96 catches for 1142 yards and 8 touchdowns.

His strong last two seasons led the Texans to select him 44th overall in 2022.

Unfortunately, he suffered a major setback before his rookie season again. Metchie was diagnosed with cancer and had to miss his entire rookie year.

Thankfully he was able to beat cancer and was able to return for his second season.

By the time he returned, he once again found himself in a crowded wide receiver room.

During the 2023 offseason, the Texans drafted Tank Dell and signed Robert Woods. They also already had Nico Collins, who had a huge 2023 season, and added Dalton Schultz at tight end for a bit more target competition.

Metchie was able to appear in 16 games in his first seasons of NFL action, but only made 16 catches for 158 yards.

Now that the Texans have Diggs, Metchie will find himself way down the depth chart and that could convince the team to trade him before the 2024 season begins.

If they make him available, he could be of interest to a Steelers team that needs to improve at the position.

Steelers’ WR Need

Right now, the Steelers’ wide receiver situation is a bit of an odd one.

When they traded Johnson away it left them with a major hole at wide receiver.

In the time since the trade, they’ve added quite a few receivers, but none of them are a replacement for Johnson.

They’ve signed Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson’s biggest contribution to the team will likely come as a kick returner. Meanwhile, Watkins and Jefferson are more likely to compete for spots as the WR3 and WR4 than for Johnson’s old spot.

That should leave the team still looking to improve at the position. They could look for a receiver in the draft, but also have other needs that they could prioritize in the first couple of rounds.

A move for Metchie wouldn’t eliminate their need for a WR2, but he’s at least a player who previously showed the potential to be a productive starter.

He’s somebody that could be available for a reasonable trade price and still has plenty of potential at just 23 years old.

If the cost isn’t prohibitive, he’d be worth a shot for the Steelers.