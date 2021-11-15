NFL Insider Provides Injury Timeline on Steelers ‘Sack Master’ T.J. Watt

When T.J. Watt went down in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game on November 14, the crowd of 58,000 went silent. The broadcast panned to the sullen faces of fans as teammates went down on one knee and surrounded Watt.

After a couple of anxiety-riddled minutes, Watt walked off the field under his own power before heading into the dreaded blue tent for further evaluation.

In his postgame press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin identified injuries to his star linebacker’s hip and knee.

On “Good Morning Football,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Watt will undergo an MRI on November 15. He is considered week-to-week and is expected to miss some time.

An official update will come straight from the mouth of Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, November 16. He’s usually very tight-lipped about injuries, so week-to-week is likely all we’ll end up getting until Watt returns to practice.

From @GMFB: After discussing the knee injury for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, we delved into #Steelers star pass-rusher TJ Watt, who is week-to-week with hip and knee ailments. He’ll have more tests today, but the sack master is expected to miss some time. pic.twitter.com/nzc1akxU9o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

