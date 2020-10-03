Preakness Results 2020: Betting Payouts for Trifecta, Exacta & Superfecta

The 2020 Triple Crown season has finally come to a close with the Preakness ending what has been one of the most unique years in horse racing history. Swiss Skydiver pulled off a dramatic upset over Authentic in a photo finish to conclude a wild race Triple Crown schedule. It was a filly that topped all the horses at the Preakness for the first time in more than a decade, per NBC Sports.

Jesus Team finished a distant third followed by Art Collector. We will have the race results and betting payouts as soon as the official data is released.

SHE BEAT THE BOYS! It’s only right the final jewel of the Triple Crown ends in dramatic fashion.

Swiss Skydiver, the only filly in the race, WINS the @PreaknessStakes. pic.twitter.com/73SZJwHOHZ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 3, 2020



Bob Baffert was looking for his second straight victory with heavy favorite Authentic. The trainer downplayed his historic success crediting the horses he has trained over the years.

“The reason I’ve won it so many times is I’ve always had the best horse,” Baffert said, per Los Angeles Times. “That’s why I won. I’ve won the Derby with the best horse and I’ve lost the Derby with the best horse. I think about the losses more, the ones that got away from me. The Preaknesses have never gotten away when I’m here with the best horse.”

Baffert came away disappointed after Swiss Skydiver pulled off the victory with 11-to-1 odds. Jesus Team notched a surprising third-place finish despite having 40-to-1 odds heading into the marquee race.

It has been far from a normal racing schedule after the Kentucky Derby was the first of the three Triple Crown races to be postponed. This prompted the Belmont rather than the Kentucky Derby to lead off the major race schedule. The races also pushed into the fall rather than their traditional spring and summer dates.

The Preakness Winner Received Free Entry Into the Breeders’ Cup Challenge

One added benefit of winning this year’s Preakness is for the first time ever the victory comes with an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Challenge on November 7, per NBC Sports. This covers the $150,000 in entry fees along with a $10,000 travel allowance and another $10,000 award to the nominator. It is not a bad consolation prize for what has been a frustrating Triple Crown schedule given the ongoing pandemic.

Here is a look at the Preakness race results and betting payouts.

Preakness Results 2020

The following data is courtesy of NBC Sports. The number to the right of the horse’s name is its initial post position.

PLACE HORSE 1. Swiss Skydiver 2. Authentic 3. Jesus' Team 4. Art Collector

Preakness Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC and is based on a $2 bet. The numbers to the left of the horse are its post position.

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW 4 Swiss Skydiver $25.40 $8.40 $5.80 9 Authentic $3.60 $3.20 6 Jesus' Team $12.20

Preakness Betting Payouts: Exacta, Trifecta & Superfecta

$2 EXACTA $1 TRIFECTA $1 SUPERFECTA 4-9 4-9-6 4-9-6-3

