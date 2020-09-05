Kentucky Derby Results 2020: Betting Payouts for Trifecta, Exacta & Superfecta

Authentic pulled off a surprising victory by upsetting Tiz the Law as the 2020 Kentucky Derby winner. Race day finally arrived after a nearly four-month delay as the two horses gave fans an exciting finish.

Jockey John Velazquez was on Authentic’s saddle and won the third Kentucky Derby of his career. It was also another Kentucky Derby victory for legendary trainer Bob Baffert. According to NBC, the victory ties Baffert for the Kentucky Derby record of six wins. It was not all the excitement for Baffert as Authentic kicked over the trainer after the race, but he appears to be okay after the fall.

Authentic knocking Baffert down is probably the best thing that’s happened this year in Horse Racing pic.twitter.com/q0jsr9nnlQ — Donald Remington (@donaldremington) September 5, 2020

Tiz the Law entered the race as a heavy favorite after his dominant performance at the Belmont. The horse was riding a hot streak heading into an unconventional Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs is typically the first race of the Triple Crown season but COVID-19 caused the race to be postponed until September.

Here’s a look at the thrilling end to the Kentucky Derby.

An INCREDIBLE performance by Authentic in the final stretch to win the 146th @KentuckyDerby 🔥 Bob Baffert has done it for the 6th time! pic.twitter.com/hI3OjyYXVy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020

Authentic Upset Heavy Favorite Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law made a late-push to continue his winning streak, but Authentic was able to hold off the surge to seal the surprising victory. The horse won with 8-to-1 odds heading into the race. According to the St. Louis Dispatch, the initial hope was for 23,000 fans to be in attendance at the track. The contest was pushed back, in part, with hopes of having fans at the biggest race of the year. Rising COVID-19 cases in the area caused planners to scrap the idea as horses once again raced in front of empty stands.

Tiz the Law’s trainer Barclay Tagg laid out his ideal plan heading into the race. The horse was looking to become the first Kentucky Derby winner to come out of the No. 17 post.

“I’d like for us to be laying third all the way around until we get down for business,” Tagg explained to the St. Louis Dispatch. “You think he’s gotten in trouble here, in trouble there and next thing you know he’s in front. He’s a pretty amazing horse.”

Leading up to the marquee race, Churchill Down CEO Bill Carstanjen called the Kentucky Derby an “important part of healing” for the country.

“This is an important part of healing,” Carstanjen told CNBC (via NPR). “This is an important part of our traditions and culture in our community.”

Here is a look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby results and betting payouts.

Kentucky Derby Results 2020

PLACE HORSE 1. Authentic (18) 2. Tiz the Law (17) 3. Mr. Big News (9) 4. Honor A.P. (16) 5. Max Player (2) 6. Storm the Court (4) 7. Enforceable (3) 8. NY Traffic (15) 9. Necker Island (11) 10. Major Fed (5) 11. Sole Volante (12) 12. Winning Impression (14) 13. Money Moves (7) 14. Attachment Rate (13) 15. South Bend (8) 16. Finnick the Fierce (SCR) (1) 17. King Guillermo (SCR) (6) 18. Thousand Words (SCR) (10)

Kentucky Derby Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC and is based on a $2 bet. The numbers to the left of the horse are its post position.

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW 18 Authentic $18.80 $6.00 $5.00 17 Tiz the Law $3.40 $3.20 9 Mr. Big News $16.80

Kentucky Derby Betting Payouts: Exacta, Trifecta & Superfecta

$2 EXACTA $1 TRIFECTA $1 SUPERFECTA 18-17 18-17-9 18-17-9-16 $41.00 $1,311.80 $7,925.80

