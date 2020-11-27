Rajon Rondo’s Lakers Departure Praised by Former Celtics PG [WATCH]

While betting odds suggested that Rajon Rondo could join the Los Angeles Clippers or even make a return to the Boston Celtics, the NBA Champion is a now an Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Rondo, opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers and his player option which was only $2.6 million and in turn, he signed a

two-year, $15 million contract with Atlanta.

Rondo has a desire to coach in the NBA after his career ends. “His move to Atlanta Hawks aligns,” a source shared recently.

“The Hawks view him as a player-coach.”

That said, Rondo believes he has a lot left in the tank and can still play. With the departure of Vince Carter due to retirement, Rondo ultimately becomes the new vet in residence on a Hawks roster that includes Trae Young, Clint Capela, John Collins and Cam Reddish.

“Oh yeah, that was great,” retired NBA player, Kenny Anderson told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“A veteran that won two championships with two of the best teams; one on the West with the Lakers and one on the East with the Boston Celtics. So he could really coach that team on the floor, coach that team in the locker room; which he’s going to do, they’ve got a very good team; they’ve got the young point guard and he’s going to play behind him and helping him mature and play the right way…it’s gonna be awesome. I think he’s a great fit for the Atlanta Hawks. It’s an awesome fit for the Atlanta Hawks.”

In his second season with the Lakers, Rondo appeared in 48 games and averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game in the regular season.

The Lousiville, Kentucky native kicked his production into overdrived in the NBA postseason. Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes of action while shooting 40 percent from downtown.

The 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Rondo is well-respected in basketball.

“He’s the smartest player that I’ve ever played with,” former Celtics teammate, Brian Scalabrine told me via Scoop B Radio.

Rondo is a two-time All NBA Defensive First Team recipient and has career averages of 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 8.3 assists per game in stints with the Celics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers.

A four-time NBA All-Star, prior to winning with the Lakers, Rondo won an NBA Championship in 2008 with the Big 3-era Boston Celtics that was guided by head coach Doc Rivers and featured superstars in Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

“He wants to take a similar approach that Jason Kidd and Steve Nash took to head coaching,” a league source close to the situation told me during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

“After retirement, he’ll surely be on the track and quickly. Whether that’s in a front office position or a head coaching position, he’s ready. Playing point guard for years and playing alongside the greats like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Anthony Davis makes him qualified. His muse was observing great coaches like Doc Rivers and Nancy Lieberman.”