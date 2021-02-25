John Lynch Talks 49ers Needing ‘Better Options’ at QB

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be back in 2021? That is the question many are trying to answer.

Well, we might have a final one. 49ers’ general manager John Lynch joined Clark Judge and Ira Kaufman on the “Eye Test for Two” podcast where he discussed Garoppolo returning in 2021.

Lynch was asked if he had “any doubt” of an “injury-free” Garoppolo starting Week 1.

And Lynch was quick to say, “no. Not at all. I really believe that.”

Lynch Acknowledges the Niners Need ‘Better Options’

After leading the 49ers to a conference championship in 2019, Garoppolo played just six games this season due to an ankle injury. He finished 2020 completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns to five interceptions.

C.J. Beathard took over for injured Jimmy, but he wasn’t a reliable backup signal-caller for the Niners and Lynch acknowledged that the team could use better options:

“Being available is a big part of this thing. So we — probably as a stated goal — we have to insulate ourselves better. We’ve got to have better options if he’s not there. I’ve watched people go through this in their careers where they struggled early. It happened to me early, and then I went eight years without missing a practice. So I believe things can happen, and I believe they will for him. I really believe that Jimmy is our guy. When he’s healthy, he’s played at a high level. But we probably have to add someone. We probably need to improve ourselves, so if he’s not there, we’re all right; we can win games. We are seriously looking forward to kind of rebooting our team and making a run at this thing next year. And I believe we’ve got what it takes to compete for a championship.”

The 49ers also signed Josh Rosen to a one-year deal earlier this month, but is that the “re-booting” the Lynch is talking about?

49ers Are Actively Looking for An Upgrade

While Lynch believes Garoppolo is the Niners’ starter next season, that didn’t keep them from making an offer for Matthew Stafford. That means the Niners aren’t so attached to Jimmy G. as they say.

However, with that trade deal falling through, they could look elsewhere to find an upgrade. In fact, it was recently reported that the Patriots have called to see about Garoppolo’s “availability,” though no details have been revealed.

If Garoppolo were to reunite with Bill Belichick in New England, that would give the Niners room on the roster for a new QB in addition to some more draft capital. They could even use the extra draft picks to make a trade up in this year’s draft for a better signal-caller.

The Niners currently have the No. 12 overall draft spot, however a trade a few spots up could land them North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Of course, the Niners will continue to keep use wondering, so until then, we can only speculate what they might do.

