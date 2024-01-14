49ers Star’s Wife’s Clothing Brand Goes Viral After Taylor Swift Dons Jacket

Taylor Swift’s fashion choice sparked a fervor of intrigue after she wore a custom-made Travis Kelce jersey jacket to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins wild card game on Saturday night.

Soon after videos and photos of Swift wearing the jacket surfaced, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk revealed that his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, is the designer. The jacket quickly went viral, as did Juszczyk’s name and Instagram page. She gained more than 100,000 followers in less than 24 hours, according to screenshots taken by KRON4’s Kate Rooney.

The Power of Taylor. I took the first screenshot of Kristin Juszczyk’s IG follower count about an hour after Taylor Swift was photographed wearing Kristin’s design. The second screenshot is from a few minutes ago. And people still ask why they show Taylor on the broadcast 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zFoL98D7pu — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 14, 2024

This wasn’t the first time Juszczyk made a custom NFL jacket for a celebrity, either. She previously made similar attire for U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles, who’s married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel also donned a Juszczyk design out of the jersey of quarterback Brock Purdy earlier this year.

Juszczyk taught herself how to re-work old clothing into new designs, according to her website, and learned different techniques for sewing on YouTube. But after her brand blew up thanks to Swift, there could be a higher demand for her work in the future.

The Taylor Swift Effect

Everything that Swift touches seems to catch fire in the NFL world after her and Kelce started dated earlier this year.

Kelce jersey sales skyrocketed by nearly 400% after Swift attended her first Chiefs game, a spokesperson for the sports e-commerce brand Fanatics told CNN on Sept. 25, and the games she’s been seen at also rank among the most-watched this season.

The “Monday Night Football” showdown between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles drew the most viewers since 1996, according to ESPN, while the Chiefs’ Week 16 match against the Las Vegas Raiders with Swift in attendance drew the most viewers on Christmas Day since 1989, per CBS Sports.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt noted that Swift’s presence certainly helped increased popularity of the team and added that it’s made the season “very interesting, very fun.”

Chiefs, 49ers playoff outlook

If Swift wanted to meet Juszczyk at a game, the two would have to wait until a potential Super Bowl matchup in Las Vegas between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

San Francisco had the week off in the wild card round after it secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while Kansas City had to beat the Dolphins to move onto the next round. Both sides would have to win their next two playoff games to make the Super Bowl.

While that might not be a tough task for the first-seeded 49ers, the Chiefs have a tougher road ahead with potential games against the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. All three have played a high level recently after the Bills won their past five games, the Texans won their past three (including a wild card victory over the Cleveland Browns) and the Ravens won five of their past six.

San Francisco was clearly the best team in the NFC and has already beaten four of the six teams it could face in the playoffs during the regular season.