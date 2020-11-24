49ers Workout Veteran, Ex-Eagles Wide Receiver

The 49ers have several spots to fill on their roster including wide receiver depth. On Monday, the Niners worked out veteran wideout Jordan Matthews, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Eagles made Matthews a second-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, Matthews has had several stints with the Eagles and also played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

Matthews Is A Familiar Face

San Fran can’t seem to get enough of Matthews as he spent some time with the team last season. The 49ers signed him to a one-year deal in March of 2019, but he was released during the final cuts ahead of the season.

He ended up returning for a few weeks in October of the same year until he signed with the Eagles again in November. It doesn’t end there. The Niners brought back Matthews again in December until he hit the open market in March.

As you can see, it’s been quite a whirlwind for Matthews and the Niners and Kyle Shanahan is a big fan of the NFL vet.

“With Jordan, the best thing is how much he’s played,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Matthews last fall, via 49ers Webzone. “He’s played a lot of football. He’s a very reliable guy. We don’t mind putting him in there at any position. The game’s not too big for him. He plays very physical. He’s a big guy. He can run also. He’s got good hands.”

Over his six seasons in the league, Matthews has accumulated 274 receptions for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns.

49ers Add Brandon Aiyuk to COVID-19/Reserve List

The number of Niners players on the reserve/COVID-19 list grew on Friday after they added three more players to it.

Wideout Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams were added to the list for the second time this season. Tight end Daniel Helm also went on it.

While the 49ers can’t say the reason had anything to do with either of these players testing positive, we can assume it was due to close contact since they have been off and on.

Aiyuk and Williams first made the list before the Niner’s Week 9 Thursday night game against the Packers. They then were activated off the list on Friday.

Back on the list again, they join wideout Kendrick Bourne, who also is on it for a second time.

Heading into Week 12, the 49ers currently have seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: center Hroniss Grasu, linebacker Joe Walker, defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw.

They worked out five players a few days ago, so it’s obvious they’re trying to fill the vacant spots before they take on the Rams.

