Ex-$62.5 Million Defensive Back Is Already Paying Dividends

The San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive backfield has been absolutely decimated by injuries, with three different players on IR currently and another, Jimmie Ward, who missed two separate stints to injury. Will Charvarius “Mooney” Ward add his name to the list of Niners defenders who missed time after suffering a concussion in Week 15? Only time will tell, but fortunately, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan prepared for this very situation by signing Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to their practice squad.

A former second round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams, Jenkins played his first snaps of the season as a practice squad elevatee in Week 15, where he was on the field for 14 snaps in place of Ward. Though Jenkins did allow both the passes thrown his way to be completed and missed a tackle according to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins only allowed 22 yards in his debut which, considering he just signed with the team on November 28th, is a pretty remarkable accomplishment.

A $7.5 million defender in 2021 who once signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the New York Giants in 2016, Ward is currently playing on a one year deal worth $358,200 according to Spotrac, but may soon receive a pay bump if Lynch signs him to the active roster ahead of Week 16.

Kyle Shanahan Held Out The San Francisco 49ers’ CB1 In Week 15

Speaking with reporters after the game, Shanahan explained that Ward was technically cleared to return to the game but opted to instead stick with Jenkins to close out the Niners’ not-so-close win over the Seattle Seahawks, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I just didn’t feel totally right about it, just talking to him and stuff,” Shanahan said. “We didn’t think he should go back in.”

While Ward was ultimately only able to play 78 percent of the 49ers’ snaps in Week 15, when he was on the field, the fifth-year cornerback did about as good of a job blanketing DK Metcalf as a coach could ask for.

“Just watching him [Ward] battle in the game, not shy away, I thought he played a h*ll of a game,” Shanahan said.

Jimmie Ward Has Proven He’s A Slot Specialist Too

When the Niners’ other Ward, Jimmie, was moved down into the slot – with a club on his hand no less – due to the emergence of Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga at free and strong safety respectively, no one was less excited about the move than San Francisco’s longest-tenured player. A safety by trade, Ward famously pointed out that he was playing out of position earlier this season, but as the year has progressed, his play has improved too.

Asked about Ward’s efforts in Week 15, where he allowed just 2.9 yards-per-target on 18 total targets on his Friday conference call with reporters, Shanahan complemented just how effortlessly his former safety has transitioned into his new role.

“Jimmie’s been huge for us,” Shanahan said on Friday h/t NBC Bay Area. “To be able to use his versatility at nickel when we really needed it. And I personally think it puts him in position to have more opportunities to make plays. He’s the best down there. I thought his best game of the year was versus Tampa. He was all over the place and he continues to do it.”

Despite being targeted on 32.7 percent of Tom Brady’s passes in Week 14, Ward allowed just 52 yards and wasn’t responsible for the lone Bucs touchdown of the game. If Ward can keep his slot snaps as effective as in Week 14 and finish off the season without adding a second touchdown to his resume, his free agency period should be fruitful after all.