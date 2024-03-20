49ers Discussed Brandon Aiyuk Blockbuster Trade With AFC Contender: Report

While there have been assumptions, speculations and projections when it comes to the possibility of the 49ers trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the need to re-sign him on a new contract, there have been no concrete reports of talks going on between San Francisco and other teams. Until now, at least.

According to Jaguars reporter Mia Jones of 1010XL in Jacksonville, the Jaguars and 49ers did, in fact, discuss an Aiyuk trade here in the offseason. The 49ers’ asking price on Aiyuk was the Jaguars’ first-round pick—No. 17 overall—and starting receiver Zay Jones. But that, apparently, was too high for Jacksonville and things fell apart there.

Wrote Jones on Twitter/X: “As I noted on #XLPrimetime: #49ers reportedly would’ve wanted No. 17 overall + Zay Jones. Then #Jaguars would have to pay Aiyuk. So, fizzling out. (hopefully this tweet will stop all the random Niners fans who have Facebook friend requested/IG DM’d me in the last 4 days).”

49ers Could Draft Top-Level WR in 2024

That would be a fascinating deal for the 49ers. Jones is not a star by any means, but he is 28 and a solid No. 2-3 guy who struggled with knee and hamstring issues last year. The real prize would be the No. 17 pick, in a prime spot to take one of the top receivers in what is a loaded class at the position.

It’s likely out of range for the Top 3 of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, but the 49ers could either trade up for one of those players or wait for the likes of Brian Thomas, Xavier Worthy or Xavier Leggette.

But the 49ers do not need to trade Aiyuk immediately, and could be patient with the situation.

Aiyuk is, technically, under contract on his fifth-year option next season, at $14 million. 49ers GM John Lynch could attempt to bring him into next season on that contract, but there is just about a 100% chance he would hold out for a new deal. Spotrac projects Aiyuk for a contract at $23 million per year, and expects him to warrant an extension of four years and $92 million.

GM John Lynch on Brandon Aiyuk: ‘One of My Favorite Guys’

There’s plenty of reason for Lynch to want Aiyuk in San Francisco. Aiyuk racked up 1,342 yards on just 75 catches last year, and his 17.9 yards per catch were No. 2 in the NFL. He formed what seemed to be a strong chemistry with quarterback Brock Purdy throughout the season, especially with the team’s other top receiver, Deebo Samuel, hurt for two games and parts of others.

Lynch said back at the NFL draft combine that Aiyuk remains a priority. It just will be difficult to fit him into the team’s already top-heavy salary structure.

“We have some challenges,” Lynch said, per Pro Football Talk. “We have a lot of good players, a lot of good players who we’ve rewarded. Brandon’s one that we think incredibly highly of, one of my favorite guys around our building, the way he approaches the game. He’s a competitor. He’s a warrior. He plays with such physicality, also with grace, in the way some of the positions his body can get into.

“And then he’s got a flair for making plays when [they] matter most, and he’s served us very well as a franchise. And I think we’ve got a nice track record of extending the players that are important to us, and Brandon’s the guy we want to keep around for a long time.”