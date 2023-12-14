Former MVP Quarterback Takes Shot at Brock Purdy

While San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has entered the NFL MVP conversation, not every former MVP sees it that way.

Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, called Purdy a game manager on a recent podcast. Newton notably carried the Panthers to a 15-1 record in 2015, but the team fell short in the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

“Brock, they’re not winning because of him,” Newton said. “He’s managing the game. Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott — these are game managers.”

“They’re not difference makers,” Newton continued. “They don’t have to score every time. They just don’t have to throw a pick every time, either. If we’re really going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different than a game changer.”

Newton was the difference maker in 2015 amid 3,837 yards passing for 35 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions plus 636 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns. Purdy already has 3,553 yards passing for 25 touchdowns versus seven interceptions and 138 yards for two touchdowns with four games remaining.

Tagovailoa, Prescott, and Goff all rank in the top six for passing yards this season — ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Newton touted Mahomes and Jackson before the game manager comments.

Brock Purdy’s production is more than just YAC! pic.twitter.com/QQJWPzbPMT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 14, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) have been sliding of late, and the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) have been winning with Jackson at less than 100%. The Detroit Lions (9-4) recently slipped against the Chicago Bears (5-8), and The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) beat the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) but got slammed by the 49ers earlier this season.

Purdy has led the 49ers to a pair of five-game winning streaks, and the team was a missed field goal away from beating the Cleveland Browns (8-5) in Week 6. The 49ers’ second loss came when Purdy sustained a concussion against the Minnesota Vikings (7-6).

Former 49ers Star Richard Sherman Claps Back at Cam Newton

Former 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman couldn’t stand Newton’s take.

“Because — and I get tired of hearing it. … I’m tired of hearing about people saying it with nothing to do with anything on the field. All he does is put it on tape,” Sherman said on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday. “If you can’t convince people by playing great football at the highest level, in the highest level, then you aren’t going to convince them.”

“All he can do is when he lines up on the football field … he goes out there and plays at a really high level and helps his team win,” Sherman added. “He has done that consistently this season. And the only thing you tell me is he has to prove himself.”

Brock Purdy: ‘I Look at it More as a Team Award’

Purdy deflected any credit regarding MVP talk when he appeared on “Murph and Markus” podcast on Tuesday.

“When I get asked the question and stuff, it comes to mind, and the first thing is what an honor,” Purdy said. “I’m not taking anything away from that. It’s what an honor, and very honored to hear that.”

“But at the same time, I’m trying to do what I can for this team, for this Sunday, and for this practice or this meeting,” Purdy continued. “I’m not getting caught up in awards and stuff like that.”

“If anything, I look at it more as a team award. I have a great surrounding cast,” Purdy added. “I’ve got guys around me that are all making plays, a great defense, great special teams. And so that’s a testament to the team that I have.”