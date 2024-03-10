Inside 49ers QB Brock Purdy & Jenna Brandt’s Wedding: PHOTOS

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tied the knot with Jenna Brandt on March 9 in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a month after the Super Bowl.

Photos from their wedding at a church in Des Moines have circulated social media since the afternoon service. Congratulations from 49ers fans have poured in since.

Purdy and Brandt met in college at Iowa State in the late 2010s before she transferred to Northern Iowa, and both were student athletes as Purdy played football for the Cyclones and Brandt played volleyball for the Cyclones followed by the Panthers. The couple maintained their relationships as Purdy moved on to the NFL as the final pick, known as Mr. Irrelevant, in the 2022 draft.

Despite his lowly draft stature, Purdy stepped up for the 49ers when the opportunity came in 2022 amid injuries for former Niners quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy went 5-0 and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before a season-ending elbow injury.

After he returned and won the starting job for the 2023 season, his rising profile drew more attention to his personal life and his relationship with Brandt. The couple got engaged in July 2023, and Brandt handled most of the wedding planning as Purdy looked to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl.

Amid the microscope on Purdy’s personal life, his former roommate, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj took the spotlight. Purdy lived a modest life on a minimum NFL salary, $889,252, as he split rent with Zakelj and drove a Toyota Sequoia during the season.

In addition, Purdy and Brandt have been quite public about their Christian faith and clearly waited until after the wedding to live together. Zakelj joked before the Super Bowl that he gave Purdy an eviction notice before March.

Following their post-wedding plans, Purdy plans to get back to training for the 2024 season and another run at the Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy Sends Heartfelt Message After Super Bowl Loss

Purdy’s second season didn’t end magically like the festivities of a wedding day as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes crashed the party with six scoring drives after the 49ers had a 10-0 lead. Nonetheless, Purdy kept things in perspective when he shared an Instagram post on March 4.

“Won together and lost together. Did it with my boys. Keep the Faith,” Purdy wrote.

Brandt chimed in with a heartfelt comment afterward.

“What a year. Love you my boy,” Brandt wrote.

Purdy emerged as an MVP candidate during the season amid 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions. He completed 69.4% of his passes and had a 113.0 quarterback rating.

Brock Purdy: ‘This is Happening for a Reason’

Purdy and company will have to wait for next fall to bounce back from the Super Bowl defeat, but he wants to use that as motivation.

“Obviously, it’s a sucky feeling,” Purdy told the media on February 13. “But I’m also trying to have the perspective of, ‘All right, this is happening for a reason, you know. It’s all part of our stories and testimonies.

“So, that’s sort of the hope I have for [it],” Purdy added. “More than anything, [I’m] just being grateful for the kind of season we had with the guys in this locker room, this team, this organization. We got to the Super Bowl, we went to overtime and fell short of [winning].”