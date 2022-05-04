Were the 49ers ‘Crazy’ to Pass up Detroit’s Offer for Deebo? Some Fans Say Yes

While the 2022 NFL Draft came and went and the San Francisco 49ers nixed any potential trade deal involving wide receiver Deebo Samuel, more in-depth details are emerging from the teams who made trade offers on the big night — including the Detroit Lions.

The Lions ended up nabbing Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after trading up for the No. 12 selection, but Detroit was eyeing Samuel amidst of all the drama and more details are emerging on the package that was put on the table.

Hard Nope

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed more information about that trade deal, which wasn’t enough to turn the 49ers heads.

“The Lions offer was, I think, a one and a three, and the 49ers didn’t view that as a good enough offer [either],” Rapoport said on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, May 2. “And they wanted to keep the player anyway, so they just didn’t trade him.”

With San Francisco passing, the Lions offered up picks 32, 34 and 66 to the Minnesota Vikings for picks 12 and 46.

NFL Fans on Twitter appeared to be split on the offer, with some approving on passing while others were less than thrilled SF didn’t snap it up.

If they really did and the Niners said no, that is nuts. — Donny who loved bowling (@duke5217) May 3, 2022

“If they really did and the Niners said no, that is nuts,” @duke5217 said.

Terrible offer — Marius Moulin (@marius_moulin) May 3, 2022

“Terrible offer,” @marius_moulin tweeted.

Yea he not going anywhere, no one’s gonna offer a better deal than that. — Nickson (@ChampagneNicks) May 3, 2022

“He not going anywhere, no one’s gonna offer a better deal than that,” @ChampagneNicks said.

Wow! Niners are crazy to pass that up — Dan Arnold Jr (@Danimal1621) May 3, 2022

“Wow! Niners are crazy to pass that up,” @Danimal1621 tweeted.

New York’s Offer

The New York Jets also made an offer that underwhelmed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan as well, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

“49ers might have been persuaded by a king’s ransom offer for Deebo Samuel,” wrote Barrows. “What they got was significantly less than that. Per a league source, the Jets offered pick No. 10 and a 5th rounder in exchange for Samuel and the 49ers’ 2nd rounder, No. 61 overall.”

Barrows also referred to the Lions offer as “light” without going into major details.

Lynch Has Faith Deebo Will Stay

Despite all the constant chatter, Lynch had a positive note for 49ers fans regarding Samuel when he spoke to KNBR sports radio on Monday, May 2.

“We’re trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be. I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this. I think it’s in everyone’s best interest we don’t get into that,” Lynch said to KNBR according to 49ers Webzone.

“I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution, and we’re hopeful for that because we know what he’s been to this organization. Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he’s been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player. … He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we’re hopeful that we get everything right and that we’re rolling forward.”

Lynch was also asked if Deebo will possibly be on the roster come the start of the 2022 season.

“It’s a yes for me, and that’s our job,” Lynch said. “He’s too good of a player. We’ve got too good of a thing going, and we want to keep that going. That’s where I’ll leave that.”