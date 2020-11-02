Ex-49ers DE Gets Revenge Against Jimmy Garoppolo [WATCH]

Back in early August, the San Fransisco 49ers waived defensive back D.J. Reed with a non-football injury designation. He wasn’t on the waivers for long as the Seattle Seahawks picked him up just a day later.

On Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks welcomed the 49ers to their Seattle turf where Reed got his revenge on Kyle Shanahan and the Niners franchise by interception Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.

Jimmy G gets picked off by D.J. Reed 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ZEDf5GRhE6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 1, 2020

It’s a coincidence that this game happened to be his first of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle in the offseason.

The former fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018 accumulated made 54 tackles to go along with a pair of pass deflections and forced fumbles. He saw action in 31 games for San Francisco.

