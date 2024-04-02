49ers Had Interest in Free Agency Move for Ex-Bengals WR: Report

A new report states that the San Francisco 49ers were interested in former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver in free agency. Of all remaining free agents, Tyler Boyd is certainly one of the most prominent and successful names out there.

But it appears that the 49ers will not be pursuing him based on the latest report from The Athletic reporter Mark Kaboly. On April 2, Kaboly wrote that San Francisco was one of several teams that were interested in the former Bengals WR.

“Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers,” Kaboly wrote.

The report doesn’t make it clear why the 49ers or any other team has not signed Boyd yet. And while there was “preliminary interest” at the start of free agency, the veteran receiver still doesn’t have a new team.

In that sense, the 49ers could still bring him to Santa Clara, California. But with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel still on the roster, Jauan Jennings being brought back, and very little cap space to work with, Boyd doesn’t feel like a likely option.

Boyd Finding New Squad After Bengals Run

For the past 8 years, Boyd has been a mainstay of the Bengals offense. At one point, he was even the team’s top receiver as A.J. Green’s production began to decline and Cincinnati had yet to add Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins.

But after two 1000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, Boyd has been the No. 2 or No. 3 option for the Bengals in the four seasons since. As Higgins and Chase have led the way, Boyd’s production has steadily declined over that span.

According to Pro Football Reference, Boyd’s 667 receiving yards in 2023 was his lowest total since 2017. The former Pittsburgh standout also scored two touchdowns, which is his fewest in a season since 2017.

Approaching his 30th birthday, Boyd still has plenty in the tank. But in a season where Higgins missed large chunks of the season, Boyd’s production did not rise with more catches and targets.

49ers Bring Back Jauan Jennings

After the performance of a lifetime in the 2024 Super Bowl, there were questions about Jennings’ future. The former Tennessee Volunteer’s regular season production featured career lows in receptions and receiving yards. But his two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs emphasized his importance to the 49ers.

But as the window approached, San Francisco made their move. The 49ers utilized the second-round tender on Jennings, which meant any team wanting his services now owed San Francisco a second-round pick. It also meant that Jennings would get a significant pay increase.

“The #49ers have tendered restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings at the second-round level,” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco wrote on X on March 11. “Jauan Jennings is set to make $4.89 million on the tender for the 2024 season. The sides can continue to negotiate a multi-year extension. Any team that signs him to an offer sheet that the 49ers decide not to match must part ways with a second-round draft pick.”

That is almost a $4 million pay raise. It’s fair to say that Jennings deserves it, even though the 49ers fell just short.