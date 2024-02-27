49ers Could Reunite with Former Pro Bowler After Jets Release

The San Francisco 49ers are seeing a familiar face hit the free agency market after his recent release from the New York Jets. After five seasons and a Pro Bowl appearance in San Francisco, guard Laken Tomlinson has spent the past two years in NYC.

But in a cap space-saving move, the Jets are letting Tomlinson walk. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news on February 27.

“The #Jets are releasing guard Laken Tomlinson, per source,” Fowler wrote on X. “Move saves around $8.1M on the cap. Incredibly durable player has started 114 straight games.”

While offensive line is not a pressing area of need for the 49ers, Tomlinson’s availability is interesting. San Francisco had a rotating cast at right guard this season, but Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano both did fine in that role.

Signing Tomlinson would mean adding a known quantity: he rarely gets injured, he has a plethora of experience and has played his best football with the 49ers. That being said, it may just be a case where the player and the team are not in a position to reunite.

Tomlinson Cashes In with Jets

It’s rare for offensive lineman to avoid injury nowadays. The fact that Tomlinson hasn’t missed a start since 2017 is remarkable achievement. That was his first season with the 49ers after two lackluster seasons with the Detroit Lions.

From 2017 through 2021, Tomlinson made 80 starts at left guard for the 49ers. But it was in his final season with San Francisco that saw Tomlinson at his best. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl honor that season.

Choosing to get the biggest contract possible, Tomlinson departed in free agency for the Jets. New York handed him a three-year, $40 million deal and he continued his starting streak with a new team.

However, his quality of play has dropped apparently. Pro Football Focus graded him at a 55.0 in 2023 and a 56.8 in 2022. To put it in perspective, Tomlinson’s lowest season grade with the 49ers was a 64.7 in 2019.

49ers QB Reunion?

Tomlinson isn’t the only former player the 49ers could reunite with. As Tomlinson prepares for free agency, so is former San Francisco and Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld isn’t a name that inspires a lot of confidence for 49ers fans, but, as things stand, San Francisco has no backup QB to Brock Purdy. That’s why USA Today’s Kyle Madson thinks Sudfeld could be brought back to understudy.

“Brock Purdy beat out Sudfeld for a roster spot in 2022, but before that season San Francisco guaranteed Sudfeld a couple million dollars under the assumption he’d be QB2 behind Trey Lance… It’s clear head coach Kyle Shanahan likes him though, and with no other QBs on the roster the 49ers may turn back to Sudfeld.”

It is true that the 49ers were willing to pay Sudfeld a decent backup wage, but is he the best backup they can find? That remains to be seen, but the established connection between the two sides means it’s a narrative to watch.