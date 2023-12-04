Kyle Shanahan Shares Nick Sirianni’s Comments After 49ers-Eagles Altercation

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t 100% enjoy his team’s 42-19 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

A sideline scuffle involving 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith turned extra sour. Greenlaw got ejected amid his physical altercation with Eagles security staff leader Dom DiSandro, who didn’t get ejected despite his participation.

Shanahan and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni briefly talked about the matter at midfield after the game.

“He was awesome,” Shanahan told reporters regarding his discussion with Sirianni. “He wasn’t a fan of what had happened on the play either, and he handled it with total class.”

Dre Greenlaw was called for a personal foul after this interaction with Eagles security staffer Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected from the game. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/bRBFyg9BQz — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2023

Shanahan also elaborated on his disgust of the situation during the press conference. He previously expressed his disgust to a referee over the Greenlaw ejection.

“I tried my hardest to not lose my mind,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully I didn’t embarrass myself too bad. I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at, but, when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff, I just can’t believe someone uninvolved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy’s face.”

“From what I was told, Dre did it back to him and I was told that he kinda mashed him in the face a little bit, so he got ejected. It was a very frustrating play. I gotta watch it to have a true opinion on it,” Shanahan added.

Nick Sirianni Voiced His Opinion of 49ers-Eagles Incident

Sirianni likewise shared his disappointment about the incident with the media afterward.

“Just knowing we had to move on and play the next play,” Sirianni told reporters. “So, that’s all we were trying to do in that scenario, is move on, get the ball down inside the 12-yard line or something after the personal foul, and just regroup and get everybody going and play the next play.”

“Just like we do when we have a bad play, a good play, bad game, good game, we’re going to have to pick ourselves up off the mat going into this week as well,” Siranni added.

Kyle Shanahan: ‘I Love How We Rallied After’

San Francisco led 21-6 with 9:17 left in the third quarter when the scuffle occurred, but the Eagles trimmed the deficit with a “Brotherly Shove” touchdown run by quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia never came closer than 21-13 as the 49ers turned on the jets after that with 21 more points.

“I love how we rallied after,” Shanahan said.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw touchdown passes of 48, 18, and 46 yards to seal the game. The 49ers delivered the most-decisive victory of the season against an Eagles team that boasts the best record in the league.

49ers’ Oren Burks Steps in For Dre Greenlaw

San Francisco made due without Greenlaw in the process as backup linebacker Oren Burks stepped up. Burks finished with five tackles.

“It was such a big loss in that moment to lose him, but I can’t speak enough to how big OB was — Oren Burks coming in and doing what he did, made some big plays for us in there when he came in and replaced Dre,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said about Burks. “So that was another moment where we had to make an adjustment and stand up.”